Job Details

ZOOMcatalog Graphic Designer





We’re looking for a talented graphic designer to join our growing design and marketing teams. You’ll work to take our brand and marketing design to a whole new level. Your day-to-day will be spent designing for our blog, email marketing, product marketing, landing pages, social media, video animations, and much more.

This role is an excellent fit for any designer who is driven, enjoys collaborating in a fast-moving environment, and wants to directly impact the company they work for. We're looking for a designer working from a home base of Colorado, California or Washington state.

What you’ll do

Evolve and maintain the ZOOMcatalog brand across all our marketing properties.

across all our marketing properties. Create marketing assets for our content marketing initiatives. Included graphics and videos for our blog, social media platforms, and our newsletter sent to over 25,000 people every month.

initiatives. Included graphics and videos for our blog, social media platforms, and our newsletter sent to over 25,000 people every month. Create beautiful visual assets for our product marketing efforts, including product mockups, marketing website pages, presentations, and more. You’ll skillfully present our innovative products, so they’ll reach their full potential.

efforts, including product mockups, marketing website pages, presentations, and more. You’ll skillfully present our innovative products, so they’ll reach their full potential. Help create and maintain reusable design libraries , processes, and systems for the wider team.

, processes, and systems for the wider team. Collaborate with our marketing team to help create and evolve marketing campaign concepts that will achieve our company objectives.

What you’ll bring

Experience working as a marketing designer. Ideally at a software company or design agency.

A portfolio showing your range of skills and experience.

Ability to think strategically, execute, and communicate ideas clearly.

A great sense of composition, layout, form, imagery, and typography

Experience with Figma, Illustrator, Photoshop, Wordpress, and Mailchimp (or similar)

A self-driven and confident personality ready to contribute ideas and work autonomously.

Experience working within a remote team.

Nice to have: After Effects experience and/or experience creating animated video content.

Nice to have: Experience in the promotional products industry

Required location: Colorado, California or Washington

About ZOOMcatalog

ZOOMcatalog is a family-owned company founded in Colorado with employees across the globe. As a leading provider of SaaS technology to the promotional products industry, we build applications that are used by companies to create marketing and sales materials including digital catalogs, flyers, lookbooks, and presentations.