Interactive UI/UX Designer

Job Details

About You

We are looking for UI/UX Designer. We are looking for someone who has a passion for creating beautiful digital interfaces from start to finish. You should be comfortable creating wireframes and GUIs in addition to working on consumer facing websites (desktop / mobile) and email templates. Our ideal candidate is also passionate about information architecture, user-experience design, and emerging UI trends across both desktop and mobile devices. Does this sound like you? Then read on!





You will be creating cutting-edge, forward thinking digital design work for an exciting mix of major CPG brands in addition to assisting with the design of our own proprietary SaaS analytics and intelligence products. You must have a solid portfolio showcasing clean and intuitive design solutions for web, desktop applications, and/or mobile devices, and an in-depth knowledge of user-centered design principles and a passion for pursuing industry best practices for the web. Examples of data visualization, and B2B applications are a plus.





About Us

For 20 years, our mission has been to increase the presence and accessibility of natural and organic products to encourage healthier and more vibrant living. By leveraging SPINS’ industry-leading proprietary data and analytics, our technology enables deeper, more engaged relationships between Retailers, Brands and Consumers through our platform, web, and mobile products. At the core of our work lies a passion to create a culture of sustainable health & wellness.

We work with an exciting mix of national and international companies and also build, support, and market a fast-growing SAAS product used by well-known brands across the country. Our clients constantly rely on us to deliver innovative and effective solutions within the online and interactive space. You will have the opportunity to work with and learn from an incredible team of creatives, engineers, and product developers as we continue pushing the digital envelope.





Required Skills / Experience:

2+ years working with current UI and UX design trends

Heavy experience with Sketch, Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and/or Figma.

Experience creating high-fidelity interactive prototypes (InVision, Proto.io, Marvel, etc,)

Multiple projects that demonstrate the ability to design high fidelity mockups. We will ask for minimum of 4 projects demonstrating your work.

Great organization skills (ie: layers, file collaboration)

Strong design sense with attention to detail

Firm grasp of responsive design principles

Work within a UI style guide, that you will be able to contribute to

Ability to laugh at our stupid jokes (and the occasional good one)

B2B Software/Data Visualization

Native mobile app design

Thrive under tight deadlines

Ability to make incremental improvements to products, while also feeling comfortable starting a project from scratch

What SPINS Offers

When we began working remotely a year ago due to COVID, we committed to keeping our healthy and active SPINS culture. This remained a high priority for us as we grew our employee population by nearly 20% while we worked remotely. We listen to employee feedback as we plan when and how we will return to the office in the future. For now, we can’t have some of our favorite in-office perks (plenty of snacks, onsite gym, and bike storage), we’ve continued to find ways to stay true to SPINS:

Virtual yoga, HIIT, and Kinstretch classes each week

Each employee is allotted paid time to use to volunteer with an organization of their choice and charitable donations are matched.

Stay connected with other SPINS employees for a weekly PELOTON ride together

CEO Connect, a monthly informal small group Q&A session with our top leader

The SPINS Way

Direct – We communicate with clarity, honesty and respect in all situations and embrace opportunities to provide solution-oriented feedback.

