Product Designer for Houston

Job Details

About you

You’re an independent, freelance digital product designer with availability 2–5 days/week to work on multiple product design projects. You have interest in joining a distributed team, and experience managing your own schedule. When you take on a project, you commit to it.

Required experience & abilities:

3+ years as a digital designer working on digital products (web and/or mobile)

Fluent in Figma

Experience creating and/or working with existing design systems

Impeccable written and oral communication

Ability to present and defend work, and share the "why" behind the “what” — or a willingness and desire to grow into this

Ability to join daily standup calls during business hours in the US (9–5 ET), where our clients are based

Willingness to sign an NDA

Preferred qualifications:

Functional knowledge of HTML/CSS

Branding & identity experience

Experience designing real estate or social media applications

Experience designing email marketing email campaigns

About us

Houston is a small design agency with big projects. We’re in a growth spurt. We are nimble and passionate — and our work is shared and inspiring. We’re fully distributed, and our clients are US-based.

Our client projects fall into one of two types:

Email Design Systems for Enterprise — designing and developing large, complex email design systems for companies with a robust email marketing engine.

App Design for Startups — designing web and mobile apps for new startups looking to launch an MVP product into the marketplace and need a design partner.

How to apply

To submit a proposal for this work, please send a CV, and link to your portfolio site to missioncontrol@withhouston.com. Include a short write-up about why this particular work is interesting to you. You will receive a response if we feel you are match. Thank you.