Product Designer for Houston
About you
You’re an independent, freelance digital product designer with availability 2–5 days/week to work on multiple product design projects. You have interest in joining a distributed team, and experience managing your own schedule. When you take on a project, you commit to it.
Required experience & abilities:
- 3+ years as a digital designer working on digital products (web and/or mobile)
- Fluent in Figma
- Experience creating and/or working with existing design systems
- Impeccable written and oral communication
- Ability to present and defend work, and share the "why" behind the “what” — or a willingness and desire to grow into this
- Ability to join daily standup calls during business hours in the US (9–5 ET), where our clients are based
- Willingness to sign an NDA
Preferred qualifications:
- Functional knowledge of HTML/CSS
- Branding & identity experience
- Experience designing real estate or social media applications
- Experience designing email marketing email campaigns
About us
Houston is a small design agency with big projects. We’re in a growth spurt. We are nimble and passionate — and our work is shared and inspiring. We’re fully distributed, and our clients are US-based.
Our client projects fall into one of two types:
- Email Design Systems for Enterprise — designing and developing large, complex email design systems for companies with a robust email marketing engine.
- App Design for Startups — designing web and mobile apps for new startups looking to launch an MVP product into the marketplace and need a design partner.
How to apply
To submit a proposal for this work, please send a CV, and link to your portfolio site to missioncontrol@withhouston.com. Include a short write-up about why this particular work is interesting to you. You will receive a response if we feel you are match. Thank you.