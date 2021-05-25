Senior Brand Designer

Job Details

Who We Are:

At Flashfood, we are on a mission to reduce the environmental impact of food waste and affordably feed people. We are tackling this gigantic problem together, with a team that believes in authenticity, perseverance, and humility.

Flashfood is a mobile platform connecting surplus food directly to its users at massive discounts to reduce food waste. Users see deals on surplus food through their phone, pay through their phone and pick it up in the store. Flashfood is currently partnered with Loblaw in Canada and is organizing a series of additional grocery partnerships in the U.S.

Our team comes from a variety of different industries and backgrounds such as management consulting, finance, and emerging technology, however, we decided it was time to do something different - something that would create a better world for future generations!

Our casual and collaborative culture makes us who we are. We have a passion for supporting our community and that starts with our ability to empower our people. We are ambitious and hard-working and are extremely proud of the culture we have created. We communicate openly and are not afraid to push boundaries.

We are a small but mighty team of 60, and you will be trusted to work independently a lot of the time as this role can be done remotely most days of the week. This doesn’t mean you’ll have trouble keeping up though! You will have lots of guidance and full training on exactly what to do. We’ll always be available to answer your questions and provide feedback.





Who You Are





You have great taste and understanding of the latest digital trends and formats

You have experience with motion design, video, and working with time-based media

You understand the details and nuances of digital design, such as responsive web layouts, email capabilities, and considerations required for display advertising

Detail-obsessed with a keen eye for typography, composition, and colour application

You’re a self-starter and can deliver in a timely manner





What You Will Do





Execute design projects from ideation to implementation while managing personal workflow, schedule, and deadlines

Implement a consistent and cohesive brand identity across all channels

Collaborate with marketing partners to build insightful creativity and iterate when necessary

Strategically partner with a copywriter to amplify our messaging with design

Maintain the highest brand standards and help evolve our creative direction and brand guidelines as we continue to grow

Present your work to partners and stakeholders balancing a thoughtful POV with an appetite for feedback

Foster a design culture that thrives off of trust, curiosity, and continuous learning

Work with a small team of designers through skill-sharing, and honest feedback





What You Will Need





5-8 years of related professional experience

Experience expressing a brand identity across a range of channels and campaigns

Strong presentation and stakeholder management skills—proficient at building a narrative around your work and guiding stakeholders through the creative process

Strong conceptual thinking—you can start a project from scratch and come up with something surprising yet strategic

Strong leadership and teamwork skills—you collaborate and mentor, as well as demonstrate the confidence to communicate your ideas clearly

Portfolio with relevant work required to be considered









Company Perks





Competitive base salary

Company-wide performance bonus

Casual work environment

Flexible working hours

Team events

Professional development opportunities



