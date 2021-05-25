Product Designer

Job Details

💫 Who we are

Organise is a fast-growing startup on a mission to give everyone the tools, network and confidence to improve their life at work. Our vision is for a world in which decent, fairly paid work is available and accessible to all, and where all of us are treated with dignity and respect at work.

More than 1 million people are already using Organise. We put power in people’s hands, building a progressive force for change inside companies.

The Organise staff team pride ourselves on nimble, focused workplace campaigns. That means our team is decisive, ambitious and happy to take risks. We’re characterised by our energy and enthusiasm; we’d rather aim high and see what happens, than play it safe. We’re passionate about putting Organise members first – we believe change at work happens when more people get involved.

We're expanding our team and building out our platform to include a peer-to-peer network. We're building a space for people to build power and support each other at work pseudonymously. A space for our core members to talk to each other in a space their boss can't see. Small monthly subscriptions from members will verify their identity. The Organise network is paid for and protected by the workers. We currently operate in the UK, and are aiming to launch in the US by 2022.

Read more about our principles: Principles - Organise

🙌 What you’ll be doing

You will lead the design and UI interactions across all Organise products including our new network product. You’ll play a pivotal role working alongside the CEO, CTO and Lead Engineer in taking the company to scale from Seed stage to Series A.

We're always working on ideas for what to build next. You'll need to communicate and collaborate with people across the whole organisation and our 1 million users, to imagine, design, and prioritise new features and new tools swiftly enough to support our members in this fast-moving worker's rights landscape.

Working with our users to explore and validate ideas on our product roadmap through rapid prototyping

Collaborating with Product leads and our wider engineering team to design our network product

Running both quant and qual design research with our users

Wire framing and mapping out user journeys

Designing and building prototypes

Improving existing UI interactions/components, defining common design patterns and supporting and documenting new features

Taking a full stack approach to design, blending both UX and service design knowledge with detailed UI work

Driving design best practice by keeping accessibility front of mind and regularly engaging with product data to make incremental improvements to existing features

💪 You should apply if

What we're building at Organise excites you!

You take pride in the outstanding quality of your designs and you can also aggressively prioritise, ship quickly, iterate and — most importantly — hear and act on other people’s feedback

You have learned by experience that no design survives user testing untouched, and you thrive on iterating from user feedback

You are comfortable sketching on whiteboards, producing tons of wireframes and adjusting icons at 1600% zoom

You love to prototype because it lets you validate your ideas faster

You have strong communication skills and tend to be more inclusive than isolated in your design process

Your strong portfolio shows well-articulated examples of thoughtful interactions and clear visuals across mobile and web applications

You are able to communicate effectively and work well with a diverse range of non-technical colleagues and engineers

You are open-minded and willing to learn new approaches to your role and our culture

🥳 You'll benefit from:

Equity in the business

Wellbeing benefit and access to mental health support with Spill

Remote working budget

Learning & development budget + progression support

Involved in other aspects of the business, from strategy, management and training, to shaping team culture

Being part of something that's both commercially successful and socially important

✨ Logistics

🧑‍💻 Location: Can be remote (within +/- 5 hours of GMT) or based in our London Kings Cross office (a dog-friendly office 🐶 with a lot of plants 🌱) and will we provide you with all the tools you need!

💰 Competitive salary: Our salary formula adjusts to your cost of living and experience. For this role, the range is: £43,000 - 49,000 GBP in the UK // $66,000 - $69,000 in the US. We use a transparent salary formula based on experience + you'll get substantial stock options as part of our EMI scheme.

😍 Benefits: 38 days holiday per year (including Bank Holidays), Flexible working hours, Childcare benefits/vouchers, forward thinking parental leave policy, menstrual and menopause policy, discounted gym membership, time off in lieu policy, team lunches and activities. Please note, these will keep evolving as we continue to grow!

💥 Some highlights from 2021

Using Organise, Amazon drivers landed national media coverage, including an exclusive BBC Newsnight investigation, exposing their working conditions & calling on Amazon CEO to lower their parcel targets back to a safe level. They’ve also met directly with MPs and got the Amazon CEO grilled in front of Parliament. 40% of drivers have had their targets lowered to a safer level now as a result - a huge win for their collective action.

Over 100,000 members pressured the government to abandon their plans to scrap the laws protecting paid holidays and rest breaks (working time directive) - including sending tens of thousands of messages sent directly to the Business Secretary in the 24 hours leading up to the U-turn. Civil servants tell us (off the record) that the department were ‘astonished’ by the level of public backlash to the plans.

Dan*, a Census worker, started a campaign when he noticed Census temporary workers were being asked to travel to attend their first-day induction without being offered to have their travel expenses covered. In response to thousands of people joining the campaign, ONS has agreed to make sure all temporary workers are reimbursed for their travel expenses. With this and the update to the Census Jobs FAQs page clarifying the expenses policy, Census workers can start their jobs without being out of pocket.

More about working at Organise:

Our Culture

Who you'll be working with

How to apply and next steps

If all of the above interests you, please follow the steps below! You do not need to have previous experience on all of the aspects of the job role to be shortlisted. What's more important is your willingness to learn and your commitment to Organise's principles and mission.

Here's the steps of the application process:

If you have any questions before applying, please email hiring@organise.network

When you are ready to apply. You'll be asked a few questions aiming to understand your motivations in applying and why this role is the right fit for both sides

To ensure fairness, your application will be anonymised and randomised when we are shortlisting. Instead of reviewing your CV, we will make shortlisting decisions based on your answers to the application questions. These answers will tell us a bit about your skills, experience and motivation for the role.

After shortlisting based on your answers to the application questions, we'll invite you to a 20 minute call to chat through the role and a bit more about you and our culture

If both sides decide this could potentially be the right opportunity for you, we’ll invite you to an interview over zoom, followed by a practical task. We'll ask you to share a link to your portfolio in advance. This interview and task will relate to the tasks you might do in the role, and for us to understand your current skills. We'll also give you plenty of time to ask questions, learn more about Organise and what it’s like to work as part of our team.

If both sides are keen, then we’ll invite you to a final interview that will focus on team culture and how you work best. You'll also have to ask any final questions about the role and working at Organise

Organise is deeply committed to inclusive working practices, so during the application process we commit to:

Paying for childcare whilst you’re doing your interviews or tasks

Making any reasonable adjustments - for example ensuring we can organise BSL interpreters in advance if you’d like them

If there anything else you’re concerned about or think we could provide, please let us know!

If you have any questions please email hiring@organise.network