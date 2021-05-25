Visual Designer

Job Details

You’ll bring your excellent taste for design and copy to elevate design in our company and deliver industry-first creative solutions. We are looking for someone who is rooted in the skills and traditions of graphic design. Beyond that, we seek the next industry ‘great’ who demonstrates a ferocious interest in the nuances of typography as well as the potential of low code platforms and other innovative technologies like blockchain or AR. We are not a typical marketing department within a technology company. We seek to lift design away from standard corporate messaging and communicate visually to our customers: Mendix is changing the game.





Responsibilities:

Captivate our audience with design that elevates visual appearance and ensures brand continuity and consistency

Work within our brand guidelines to create layouts that promote Mendix style and voice through visual touch points

Take direction from our Creative Director and Art Directors on a variety of projects, and demonstrate your value by contributing to team discussions around vision, ideation, design, and execution

Earn a respected place within a small, high-performing, high-impact team by producing quality work quickly

Work closely with Product, Product Marketing, and Digital Marketing teams





Requirements:

1+ years of experience designing campaigns and digital experiences

A trained eye for detail and craft

Exceptional typographic skills

A portfolio that demonstrates your ability to tell stories visually across multiple media with an emphasis on digital and web design

Exceptional skills in the Adobe Creative Suite and Figma

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in design or a related field

Understanding of product design, UX, and testing capabilities a plus



