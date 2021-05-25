Visual Designer

All Jobs
You’ll bring your excellent taste for design and copy to elevate design in our company and deliver industry-first creative solutions. We are looking for someone who is rooted in the skills and traditions of graphic design. Beyond that, we seek the next industry ‘great’ who demonstrates a ferocious interest in the nuances of typography as well as the potential of low code platforms and other innovative technologies like blockchain or AR. We are not a typical marketing department within a technology company. We seek to lift design away from standard corporate messaging and communicate visually to our customers: Mendix is changing the game. 


  • Captivate our audience with design that elevates visual appearance and ensures brand continuity and consistency
  • Work within our brand guidelines to create layouts that promote Mendix style and voice through visual touch points
  • Take direction from our Creative Director and Art Directors on a variety of projects, and demonstrate your value by contributing to team discussions around vision, ideation, design, and execution
  • Earn a respected place within a small, high-performing, high-impact team by producing quality work quickly
  • Work closely with Product, Product Marketing, and Digital Marketing teams 


  • 1+ years of experience designing campaigns and digital experiences
  • A trained eye for detail and craft
  • Exceptional typographic skills
  • A portfolio that demonstrates your ability to tell stories visually across multiple media with an emphasis on digital and web design
  • Exceptional skills in the Adobe Creative Suite and Figma
  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in design or a related field 
  • Understanding of product design, UX, and testing capabilities a plus


Job Type
Full-time
Location
Boston, MA
Date posted
May 25, 2021
