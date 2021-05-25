Job Details





Job Summary





The senior graphic designer is responsible for conceptualization and design of solutions from concept to completion, and works alongside the Associate Creative Director, Art Director and Account Executives to effectively execute creative designs that communicate clients’ brands and messages. The senior graphic designer makes design-related decisions in conjunction with Account Executives.





Reports to the Art Director and Creative Director









Responsibilities:





Design and produce art and copy layouts for a variety of material

Develop designs that are on strategy and reflect brand’s personality

Design in a wide variety of styles that correspond with clients’ needs

Collaborate with Creative and Art Directors

Adhere to client budget and time constraints

Assist with production related needs

Manage time effectively and with little direction

Report to internal teams about account challenges and present proposed solutions

Ensure quality by committing to internal processes and standards

Stay current with the latest emerging design and technology trends and knowledge to improve upon design skills and techniques

As the design team grows, lead and manage junior designers









REQUIRED SKILLS

Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence and memos. Effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients and other employees of the organization.

Knowledge of industry standards.

Proficient level skills with Adobe products (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop).

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out detailed but uninvolved written or oral instructions

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

Is extremely proficient in Adobe InDesign and highly proficient in Photoshop & Illustrator

Is a great listener and effective communicator

Has a sense of humor

Is a fast learner, enthusiastic and can work collaboratively or on their own with envy-inducing talent

Strong attention to detail

Strong understanding of print production-ready file setup

Extremely organized with the ability to juggle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment within established timeframes

Curious and willing to add constructive input to the creative process and development of new agency processes and initiatives



