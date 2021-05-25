Product Designer

Job Details

The Senior UX/UI Designer will be responsible for overseeing all user experience and design aspects of the organization. The Senior UI/UX Designer works with the design and creative team to develop a cohesive experience throughout our platform in order to increase user satisfaction. Our ideal candidate is responsible for guiding the entirety of the design process through its completion by presenting them to stakeholders and working along developers to ensure accurate implementation.

Primary Responsibilities

● Partner with the creative team and developers to maintain a cohesive design and experience throughout our product, providing expertise and mentorship.

● Lead a small team of Designers. Coach your team through reviews and feedback. Support their UX/UI growth. Raise the capacity, skills and quality of user-centered design on your team.

● Exercise your expertise in performance, architecture, and object-oriented design to deliver compelling customer experiences.

● Critique in-progress design work, evaluating the priority and effectivity of solutions.

● Develop and lead the Design team to improve the range of research methods used.

● Employ design thinking and questioning techniques to develop strategies and execution plans.

● Provide and encourage feedback from your team and other designers.

● Interview target audience and record their responses to be archived and be used later in the process.

● Create an Affinity Diagram at any time during the pre-design process.

● Apply User Flow and map out pathways an individual will take in a website or platform.

● Develop personas and create a profiles particular users based on characteristics.

● Successfully perform a task analysis by studying user testing to understand how someone does a specific task.

● Effectively map Use-Case and state why a person would use the platform.

● Map Storyboards to show and display a user’s story.

● Successfully use and apply wireframes in order to interface concepts.

● Create prototypes to show and demonstrate interactions.

● Conduct Usability Testing to validate design concepts.

● Regularly participate in design reviews.

● Study analytics to understand user behavior.

Qualifications & Requirements

● 2-8 years experience in visual user interface design.

● Ability to create clean, visually consistent designs.

● In-depth knowledge of Photoshop, InDesign, Sketch, Illustrator, and Microsoft Office; Experience with XD and Zeplin are a plus.

● Understanding and appreciation of standard user interface design concepts and processes.

● Excellent communication skills, including the ability to present complex concepts clearly and persuasively across diverse audiences at various levels of our organization.

● Meticulous attention to detail and exceptional organizational skills.

● Proven ability to manage multiple design requests in a timely fashion, with competing priorities and deadlines.

● Experience testing websites and software on a variety of platforms including iOS and Android mobile and devices.

● Previous experience with user centered design principles and practices, web/mobile standards, typography and color, and web/mobile usability standards.

● Have contributed as a leader in design and a strong collaborator across product managers and engineers.

● Knowledgeable in creating wireframes, visual mockups graphics, user workflows, and low and high-fidelity prototypes.

● Ability to work with designers and developers to implement new ideas.