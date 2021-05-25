Web/Visual Designer

All Jobs
Responsibilities

  • Deliver user-friendly and visually attractive landing page design to support marketing and SEO of our products. (preferably with implementation in Webflow)
  • Communicate and present design work effectively across teams under a tight schedule.
  • Build and manage a visual design guideline of branding.
  • Provide detailed visual design for social media, blog posts, emails, website and others while optimizing the design for responsiveness.
  • Maintain brand visual consistency throughout all visual assets.
  • Support some simple animation or video editing tasks time to time.

Minimum qualifications

  • Bachelor's degree in visual communication, graphic design, visual arts, or similar.
  • 3+ years of experience as visual designer, or similar.
  • A complete portfolio of visual design examples in digital or software industry.
  • Proficient with design tools such as Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator.
  • More than intermediate level of English for a cross-team collaboration.

Preferred qualifications

  • Experience of landing pages by working closely with a marketing team and a growth team.
  • Basic knowledge of front-end development with CSS and responsive design or Webflow.
  • Strong aesthetic skills with the ability to combine various colors, fonts and layouts.
  • Tech-savvy mindset to keep up to date with the latest trends of new media and technologies.
  • Video editing skill will be a big plus (does not require an advanced level).

*Candidates without portfolio url will NOT be considered

