Job Details
Web/Visual Designer
Responsibilities
- Deliver user-friendly and visually attractive landing page design to support marketing and SEO of our products. (preferably with implementation in Webflow)
- Communicate and present design work effectively across teams under a tight schedule.
- Build and manage a visual design guideline of branding.
- Provide detailed visual design for social media, blog posts, emails, website and others while optimizing the design for responsiveness.
- Maintain brand visual consistency throughout all visual assets.
- Support some simple animation or video editing tasks time to time.
Minimum qualifications
- Bachelor's degree in visual communication, graphic design, visual arts, or similar.
- 3+ years of experience as visual designer, or similar.
- A complete portfolio of visual design examples in digital or software industry.
- Proficient with design tools such as Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator.
- More than intermediate level of English for a cross-team collaboration.
Preferred qualifications
- Experience of landing pages by working closely with a marketing team and a growth team.
- Basic knowledge of front-end development with CSS and responsive design or Webflow.
- Strong aesthetic skills with the ability to combine various colors, fonts and layouts.
- Tech-savvy mindset to keep up to date with the latest trends of new media and technologies.
- Video editing skill will be a big plus (does not require an advanced level).
*Candidates without portfolio url will NOT be considered