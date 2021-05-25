Job Details
Product Designer
Responsibilities
- Define clear design goals with success metrics based on business and user goals and validate design impact with data.
- Design simple and pleasant user flows while covering edge cases with different user roles and data interaction.
- Turn abstract and complicated ideas into more tangible and user-friendly product design with ideation, design research, case studies, design principles and rationales clearly elaborated followed by design presentations across teams.
- Communicate and collaborate closely with stakeholders, product managers, engineers, copy writers and designers to oversee overall user experience in product development process.
- Provide design supports on landing pages occasionally to best promote and grow the visibility and impact of our product.
- Proactively make new product or feature idea proposals and iteratively enhance design process and design system.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree in Visual Communication, User-Centered Design, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), Human Factors, Psychology, Sociology, or a related field or equivalent practical experience.
- 3+ years of experience as product designer in software industry.
- Proven experience in end-to-end product design with portfolio url, clearly presenting design impact validated with data.
- Proficient with design tools such as Figma and design system management.
Preferred Qualifications
- Master's degree in a related field or equivalent experience and knowledge.
- Knowledge and experience in user research and design thinking.
- Basic knowledge of front-end development with CSS and responsive design.
- Detail-oriented design skills and great visual design skills.
- Knowledge in UX writing principles and relevant experience.
- Experience in designing platforms and product landing pages.
Candidates without portfolio URL will NOT be considered.