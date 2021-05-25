All Jobs
Job Details

Product Designer

Responsibilities

  • Define clear design goals with success metrics based on business and user goals and validate design impact with data.
  • Design simple and pleasant user flows while covering edge cases with different user roles and data interaction.
  • Turn abstract and complicated ideas into more tangible and user-friendly product design with ideation, design research, case studies, design principles and rationales clearly elaborated followed by design presentations across teams.
  • Communicate and collaborate closely with stakeholders, product managers, engineers, copy writers and designers to oversee overall user experience in product development process.
  • Provide design supports on landing pages occasionally to best promote and grow the visibility and impact of our product.
  • Proactively make new product or feature idea proposals and iteratively enhance design process and design system.

Minimum Qualifications

  • Bachelor's degree in Visual Communication, User-Centered Design, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), Human Factors, Psychology, Sociology, or a related field or equivalent practical experience.
  • 3+ years of experience as product designer in software industry.
  • Proven experience in end-to-end product design with portfolio url, clearly presenting design impact validated with data.
  • Proficient with design tools such as Figma and design system management.

Preferred Qualifications

  • Master's degree in a related field or equivalent experience and knowledge.
  • Knowledge and experience in user research and design thinking.
  • Basic knowledge of front-end development with CSS and responsive design.
  • Detail-oriented design skills and great visual design skills.
  • Knowledge in UX writing principles and relevant experience.
  • Experience in designing platforms and product landing pages.

Candidates without portfolio URL will NOT be considered.

Arc
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 25, 2021
