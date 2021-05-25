Job Details

About Panther

Panther is the all-in-one platform to employ and pay global teams. We take care of all the heavy lifting involved in international hiring, payroll, benefits, and compliance, so companies can employ incredible people from around the world, and let their employees work from anywhere. — without any of the red tape.

Some of Silicon Valley’s sharpest minds are funding us to be the bedrock of global, distributed teams. We’re funded by Tribe Capital, Addition Capital, Eric Ries, Soma Capital, and founders and executives from Stripe, InVision, SpaceX, Plaid, Drift, Fast, and more.





The Role

We're looking for a full-stack senior product designer that crafts enjoyable digital experiences. You'll solve complex problems through user-friendly and user-focused design and work on products that will bring economic opportunity to millions.





You may be fit for this role if you:

Can reduce complex problems down to the right balance of flexibility, power, and ease of use

Have experience designing for business (saas/b2b) or data-driven products

Stay comfortable in fast-paced, agile environments

Are skilled in explaining your work, process, and decisions to cross-functional stakeholders and crave feedback to help you produce your best work

Are an expert in UX, but skilled in more disciplines (UI, visual design, etc) across product design

You care about details and are excited to keep pushing your work until is pixel-perfect

Think in systems and are able to extrapolate and extend shared patterns and behaviors

Are uncompromisingly service-minded towards our users and your colleagues, but able to set and achieve priorities that find the perfect balance between benefiting the project, the Design Team, and all of Panther

Are experience conducting user research (interviews, surveys, usability testing)

Have 5+ years of experience bringing digital products from ideas to customers, and are comfortable tackling all aspects of a product, from component libraries to user tutorials

Bonus points for:

strong command of Figma (Sketch designers are also welcome if they are willing to switch to Figma)

experience with product versioning

Webflow skills

experience with setting up analytics

basic knowledge of HTML/CSS (no coding required, but ability to troubleshoot basic UI problems and identify front-end constraints)

You will:

Work in a highly collaborative fashion with the design, engineering, and product teams to define both the long-term strategy and short-term tactics for products

Work closely with designers on our team to develop and expand product design systems

Take entire modules or features from problem statement to solution

Prototype and design scalable and adaptive solutions for web and mobile

Develop and maintain documentation and decision-making

Present designs to stakeholders, engineering, and product teams

Validate designs through qualitative and quantitative research

Maintain, update, and improve upon the existing component library





Why You Might Be Excited About Us

- 100% remote-first, global team: we’re committed to talent, not location, and we believe in trust and autonomy

- 2x annual team retreats (when we start traveling again)

- It’s life-work balance, here: not the other way around

- Everyone’s an owner: stock options for a team that helps Panther grow

- Make a difference: help us build a future where talented people from around the world have access to flexible jobs that help them earn a great living





Why You Might Not Be Excited About Us

- Intensity: We are a young company with < 50 people, so if you like more established companies with a plethora of resources, this role isn’t for you

- Change: Change is good; in fact, if we are not changing, we are not growing fast enough

- Ambiguity: You should be comfortable with a sprinkle of chaos. This is not the kind of job where you show up and are told exactly what to do every day





Benefits and Perks

- competitive salary

- stock options

- unlimited PTO with recommended minimums

- employee benefits

- private health insurance

- 2x annual team retreats (when we start traveling again)





Location

Live anywhere in the world. Seriously. Try a new country every month, or work from the beaches of Bora Bora for all we care :)





At Panther, we're looking for people with passion, grit, and integrity. You're encouraged to apply even if your experience doesn't precisely match the job description. Your skills and passion will stand out—and set you apart—especially if your career has taken some extraordinary twists and turns. At Panther, we welcome diverse perspectives and people who think rigorously and aren't afraid to challenge assumptions. Join us.