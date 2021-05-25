All Jobs
We’re looking for a skilled UI/Web designer to join our global team and work across multiple in-house brands we have, visually explaining our tech. We're creating some exciting tech in the blockchain space and excited to bring on a talented designer to help us communicate to and educate our audiences.

Some product design is possible but mainly landing pages and websites. We want a bold mature feel to our brands. You’ll likely work in tandem with brand consultants we have, executing on pre-defined brand guidelines. We’ll do our best to support you and provide you the tools you need to succeed - however, you should be used to working independently and knowing how to handle projects on your own.

Examples of designs we expect you to be on par with:https://dribbble.com/ethworks

https://dribbble.com/Fireart-d 

https://dribbble.com/OWWStudio 

Responsibilities - includes but not limited to:

  • Create overall concepts for the user experience within a business webpage or product, ensuring all interactions are intuitive and easy for customers
  • Build storyboards to conceptualize designs and convey project plans to stakeholders
  • Account for and track the human-computer interaction (HCI) element of a design
  • Designing engaging and responsive landing pages / websites

Qualifications:

Illustration or access to quality illustrator you can manage yourself

Knowledge of cryptocurrency/blockchain industry and their user personas

Adobe Suite – Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign

Experience creating storyboards and site mapping 

Superb portfolio showcasing web design skills 

Experience using Sketch, Figma, etc. 

Fluent in English 

Used to working in a remote role

Basic web design skills

3+ years in design 

Nice to haves:

CRO experience 

SEO experience

Copywriting skills

Web development

design element animations

Job Type
Full-time
Location
asia or europe
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 25, 2021
