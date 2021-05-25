Web Designer
We’re looking for a skilled UI/Web designer to join our global team and work across multiple in-house brands we have, visually explaining our tech. We're creating some exciting tech in the blockchain space and excited to bring on a talented designer to help us communicate to and educate our audiences.
Some product design is possible but mainly landing pages and websites. We want a bold mature feel to our brands. You’ll likely work in tandem with brand consultants we have, executing on pre-defined brand guidelines. We’ll do our best to support you and provide you the tools you need to succeed - however, you should be used to working independently and knowing how to handle projects on your own.
Examples of designs we expect you to be on par with:https://dribbble.com/ethworks
https://dribbble.com/Fireart-d
https://dribbble.com/OWWStudio
Responsibilities - includes but not limited to:
- Create overall concepts for the user experience within a business webpage or product, ensuring all interactions are intuitive and easy for customers
- Build storyboards to conceptualize designs and convey project plans to stakeholders
- Account for and track the human-computer interaction (HCI) element of a design
- Designing engaging and responsive landing pages / websites
Qualifications:
Illustration or access to quality illustrator you can manage yourself
Knowledge of cryptocurrency/blockchain industry and their user personas
Adobe Suite – Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign
Experience creating storyboards and site mapping
Superb portfolio showcasing web design skills
Experience using Sketch, Figma, etc.
Fluent in English
Used to working in a remote role
Basic web design skills
3+ years in design
Nice to haves:
CRO experience
SEO experience
Copywriting skills
Web development
design element animations