Speechify is the easiest way to listen to the world’s information. Articles on the web, documents in the cloud, books on your phone—we absorb the world’s content and help our members listen to it on the go, at their own speed, with tools that make learning easier, deeper, and faster.

Or, put another way: what Spotify has done for audio entertainment we’re doing for audio information. And whatever we’re doing seems to be working: we’re #1 in our category, profitable, and have hockey-stick growth.

With that growth comes the need for a visual designer to help us build out our new design language (which you may or may not have seen yet depending on when this runs) across marketing and product surfaces. Landing pages, funnels, explainer GIFs, social, splash screens—a big canvas on which to paint our vision of the world.

This is a high-impact role and ideal for a crafty, inventive mind who works quickly and iteratively and enjoys diverse projects.

Some of the things you’ll do:

Create or refine static and motion assets for app stores, ads, social, apps, funnels, and landing pages

Pitch creative (visuals, copy, themes, etc) for campaigns and bring them to life with built, found, or commissioned assets

Contribute to the overall visual storytelling of the company and help establish a consistent baseline of quality and clarity

Help others understand the business value of smart design that telegraphs our benefits and reinforces our brand

Influence our process and help shape the design and growth teams

To succeed here, you’ll need:

Experience. You’ve created visual languages for other start-ups

Craft. You excel at translating strategy to accessible themes and metaphors and know how to unpack customer features, benefits, and outcomes

Systems thinking. You know how to connect the design or assets for one campaign to another and can establish a framework that scales

Moxy. You’re curious, expressive, and know how to engage those around you to draw out insights and ideas to boost your product opinions.

Speed. You work quickly to generate ideas and options and know how to decide which things can ship now and what things need time.

Focus. We’re a high-growth startup with a busy, remote team. You know how and when to engage or be heads down.

Collaboration. You know how to inspire, play, and negotiate with opinionated product designers, engineers, and PMs.

We offer:

A fast-growing environment where you can help shape the culture

An entrepreneurial crew that supports risk, intuition, and hustle

A hands-off approach so you can focus and do your best work

The opportunity to make an impact in a transformative industry

A competitive salary, a collegiate atmosphere, and a commitment to building a great asynchronous culture

Think you’re suited for this job? Tell us about yourself, why you're interested in the role, and include links to your portfolio and LinkedIn.

Not looking but know someone ideal for the role? Refer them! We’ll send you (really good) chocolate if we make the hire.