Product Designer

Job Details

Company

Dandy is a business-in-a-box for dentists. We're building software products that will power the transition to digital dentistry for an antiquated $200 billion industry. Headquartered in New York City, Dandy is backed by the world's leading venture capital investors.

Job Description

Looking for a new challenge? Our product design team is growing. To thrive in this role, you’ll have 5+ years experience in Product Design experience under your belt, preferably in tech startups whose customer touchpoints are as much physical as they are digital. You’ll be an end-to-end designer, being able to take a problem from brief, through strategic thinking, user research, wireframes, pixel-perfect design and testing. You’ll be a part of the product team and work alongside our lead designer with product managers and engineers to create solutions that are viable, feasible, usable and delightful.

Location

Although our offices are based in NY, we’re remote friendly.

What You'll Do

Collaborate with product manager and engineers to design and build products that solve our customer’s needs, are feasible to implement and deliver on our business goals

Identify user needs, sketch solutions, build prototypes, test ideas, and refine designs with data and user feedback

Shape the vision for the user experience and foster a culture of design in the business, being a flag-bearer for user-centered design

Maintain and evolve our design system

Contribute to marketing design projects and collaborate with our Head of Revenue

See both the forest and the trees: think big picture, execute fine details

Plan for the long term while navigating short-term tradeoffs

Level up team practice and processes

What We're Looking For

More than 5 years experience and proven ability of leading a project from beginning to end

A portfolio that reflects your strengths in both UX and visual design skills, specifically in the implementation of user testing and research throughout the design process

Demonstrated ability to work across different mediums, from desktop to mobile, from email to the (rare) printed goods

Solid experience in prototyping and interaction design (preferably in Figma)

Demonstrate ability to tackle complex problems and deliver simple solutions

Demonstrated comfort with an iterative, collaborative design process

Strategic product thinking and vision. You’re more concerned with the “why” than the “how”.

Ability to operate in a fast-paced environment, often wearing multiple hats

With the above stated, we are open to candidates of all backgrounds and encourage you to apply if interested!

Bonus Points For:

Outstanding references

Basic illustration skills (from icons to functional illustrations)

Basic animation skills (to level up the feel of the product)

Basic print design skills (for the occasional sticker or swag)

Benefits

Best in class healthcare including medical, dental, and vision

Competitive salary and equity packages

Fully stocked kitchen with snacks and coffee

401k program

Dandy is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive culture and celebrate authenticity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected characteristics.