Web Designer (remote)

Job Details

Overview Of Role:

We're a fully remote web development agency that is looking to expand the organization and add to our design team. This person would work with our Design lead to assist in web designs for our clients and internal projects. They will primarily work from page outlines while demonstrating a solid understanding of UX practices. They would also be expected to apply feedback from clients without much assistance.

Responsibilities

Creating and assisting with web page designs - We're looking for someone who is familiar with designing a variety of websites. When it comes to page structure, you should be confident when defining layouts from a creative and UX perspective, whether it be a homepage, product display page, or a blog. Working from a mobile-friendly mindset is also important. You will be tasked with creating sub-pages, adding new modules, or revising new ones.

We're looking for someone who is familiar with designing a variety of websites. When it comes to page structure, you should be confident when defining layouts from a creative and UX perspective, whether it be a homepage, product display page, or a blog. Working from a mobile-friendly mindset is also important. You will be tasked with creating sub-pages, adding new modules, or revising new ones. Production of web assets - As one of the last people to touch a design before it’s handed off to a developer, it’s important that assets are accurate and usable. This person should know the correct image type, dimension, and size to export images to be used for each use-case. They should also have a good eye for composition and photography; at times they will be requested to curate assets for a number of pages. Vector graphics are a large part of our process, so having knowledge in preparing vector images is important as well. And finally, being able to hand off a clean Sketch file with images specifications is a must.

Requirements

3 to 5+ years experience as a designer or related discipline.

A solid understanding of good UX and UI practices for websites.

Solid understanding of Sketch app.

MacOS (preferably Catalina; not required, but should run Sketch 58 or newer) laptop or desktop.

Experience with Slack app (this is our main form of communication).

A stable, consistent internet connection.

Excellent communication skills. Coordination between our team is critical; the ability to clearly convey updates and specs is a must.

Familiar with web development. Being a coder is not expected, but having a general idea of how websites work, with the grid system and breakpoints. A basic knowledge of html and css is also helpful.

Experience working remotely is preferred but not required.

Experience presenting and communicating directly to stakeholders is a plus.

The ideal candidate will possess these key characteristics:

Reliable : Be able to manage time well, so that teammates can count on one another to do what they said they would do each day, communicating quickly if it is not going to be possible.

: Be able to manage time well, so that teammates can count on one another to do what they said they would do each day, communicating quickly if it is not going to be possible. Curious, Critical Thinker : Be able to ask thorough questions in order to understand the goals, objectives, and future implications of every project.

: Be able to ask thorough questions in order to understand the goals, objectives, and future implications of every project. Relentless : Be relentless in the pursuit of the client’s goals, never failing to ask yourself if this is your best work and the best possible solution for the client.

: Be relentless in the pursuit of the client’s goals, never failing to ask yourself if this is your best work and the best possible solution for the client. Nimble : Can shift easily between multiple projects, changing gears and managing several priorities at once.

: Can shift easily between multiple projects, changing gears and managing several priorities at once. Sense of Ownership : Treats each project as their own and is invested in its success.

: Treats each project as their own and is invested in its success. Problem Solver: When presented with a problem or challenge, you take it upon yourself to find a solution.

Join Our Team!

If this sounds like it would be a good fit for you, we’d love to hear from you. Here’s how the process works:

Apply: Introduce yourself and let us know a little about yourself. Please include a resume and a summary of a recent project/product you built. We’ll Get Together: Virtually of course, we’ll set up a time to get to know each other, ask questions, and make sure we’re both a good fit for one another. Take a look at work: We like to get a sense of how you approach a problem so we’ll give you a quick assignment to complete. Succeed Together: We’ll get to work helping our clients reach their goals because when they succeed, we do too.

More about First + Third

First + Third is an agency deeply committed to helping leaders understand and achieve business goals through thoughtful, well executed, and expertly managed web design and development. With over 20 years of experience, we have had the privilege of working with organizations such as LeanIn.Org, Facebook, Billboard Music, Girls Who Code and The Hollywood Reporter to name a few.