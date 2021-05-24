Job Details

Who We Are:

Vistaprint’s Customer Experience and Marketing organization serves, inspires and delights customers – and helps others in our organization do the same. From the simplest interaction on our website to how people take in our advertising and communications, we are obsessed with delivering value. We know our customers’ needs, and we strive to exceed their expectations. Touching every element of the business, we’re here to grow and build the Vistaprint brand, reach new audiences and offer the best possible experience for every customer.

We are looking for a Senior Product Designer, Design Systems to join our newly formed design systems team.

What You Will Do:

Help design and evolve a multi-product and multi-platform design system, establishing a global design language and guiding principles for product and brand systems across our entire product experience

Provide measurably effective impact by elevating user experiences, and delivering cohesive, on-brand experiences at scale

Build a refined suite of reusable components, patterns and templates guided by established design principles and UX research

Collaborate closely with UX and product designers, engineers, brand designers and product stakeholders to clarify opportunities, requirements and constraints

Design and test components, patterns, templates and prototypes that enable designers and engineers to work more efficiently while creating cohesive and high-quality user experiences

Be an ambassador of the new design system and help build awareness and drive adoption

Document UX and design guidelines and actively demonstrate how to design and build with our design system

Extend our brand design system to support creative, marketing and product experiences

Participate in user research and usability testing

Incorporate voice and tone and UX writing principles and standards

Your Qualifications:

At Vistaprint, we value the experiences that individual team members add to our culture. Please don’t hesitate to apply even if you don’t meet the exact qualifications, we look forward to learning more about you!

7+ years working within a digital, design environment (agency and/or in-house) for a tech/retail/consumer brand

5+ years of experience designing, building and implementing sustainable digital products

2+ years contributing to a large-scale design systems team

Portfolio that demonstrates your work and process in building out scalable design systems

Excellent visual and typographic sensibility

Experience in UX design, interaction and visual design, motion design, native app design, content strategy and information architecture

Ability to build strong cross-functional relationships and drive design excellence with design, creative, technology and product partners

Expertise in prototyping to test and demonstrate interactions, flows and component functionality

Knowledge of processes and workflows around governance and maintenance of large-scale design systems

Nice to Have:

Experience building design systems that can flex for multi-brand and multi-product orgs

Designer/developer hybrid, frontend development experience

Motion design and animation skills

Why You’ll Love Working Here:

Remote-First Culture:

About Us:

As an e-commerce powerhouse, Vistaprint creates customer value (and delight) through accessible, cutting-edge technology. We are the marketing partner to millions of small businesses around the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped small businesses look and feel credible through high-quality marketing products and solutions that include signage, logo apparel, promotional products, face masks, flyers, postcards, business cards, websites and digital marketing. With Vistaprint, small businesses are able to create and customize their marketing with easy-to-use digital tools and design-templates, or by receiving expert graphic design support. In 2020, Vistaprint acquired 99designs to expand its design offering via a worldwide community of more than 150,000 talented designers to make it easy for designers and clients to work together to create designs they love. Vistaprint is focused on making great marketing and design accessible to every small business owner, allowing them to create a cohesive brand image for use in-store, online and on-the-go.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

