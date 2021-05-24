All Jobs
Job Details

Product Designer

This role is based out of Chicago, IL USA. We are not able to consider any candidates located outside of the US at this time.

Who We Are 

Lulafit is a national leader in modern wellness amenity services, technology, and management. Today, lulafit works with top organizations and real estate communities to create a culture and space that supports people’s physical, social, and mental well-being. The result is increased retention, higher engagement, and healthier and happier people.

What You’ll Do

You will be working with our fast-growing product development team, building modern and impactful wellness experiences for our users. You will primarily be responsible for designing our mobile and web applications / experiences, while also considering how our apps can impact and integrate with our in-person / on-site programming. Lastly, you will work closely with product leadership to establish and evolve our strategic approach to, and processes regarding, general user research and experience design.

How You’ll Do It

  • Drive discovery and exploration of new product initiatives, collaborating across internal and external stakeholders. Intelligently incorporate user research, hypothesis testing / prototyping, and lean UX methodologies into the design process. Use qualitative and quantitative analysis to inform design decisions. 
  • Leverage a holistic understanding of design (visual, interaction, services, brand, etc.) to create impactful experiences and intuitive interfaces.
  • Clearly communicate concepts and final design decisions to key stakeholders.
  • Track, understand, and incorporate new trends and methods into product design.
  • Collaborate with engineering and product management to ensure smooth collaboration, execution and handoff between design and engineering.

What We Expect of You

  • Understanding diverse user base : conduct user interviews, review feedback from users, monthly meeting with Account Management Team
  • Increasing engagement and happiness of users: daily average users, weekly average users, monthly average users, feedback scores - NPS, user retention 
  • Developing interfaces: staying ahead of the engineering team, producing good user experiences (measured by functionality and look/feel) 
  • Developing design systems that are repeatable and increase efficiency 

Key Competencies

  • Humility: Listens to understand. Takes ownership whether you are right or wrong. Has the confidence to admit mistakes and collaborate on solutions.
  • Empathy: You have the ability to step out of subjectivity and create products that impact a diverse user base. 
  • Passionate: You are passionate about the ways in which our product impacts the lives of our users. You are passionate about building products that feel fun and intuitive to use. 
  • Curious: You are naturally curious. You are self-motivated and organized. Keeping up to date with latest trends and patterns to continuously evolve.
  • Analytical: Ability to use data and user research to drive decisions.  Obtain data from multiple viewpoints and deliver solutions that solve problems for all users types. 
  • Communication: Clearly and frequently communicate with all stakeholders. Be able to adjust conversations based on context and levels of technical expertise.  Asking great questions. 

Desired Skills + Experience

  • You have 5+ years of relative experience designing user-focused, large-scale, consumer-facing products and experiences across multiple platforms.
  • Have experience creating user flows, wireframes, visual assets, prototypes, and lo-fi / hi-fi mockups. You can create polished, production-ready UI designs and visual assets.
  • Demonstrate a track record of success in creating, launching, scaling and maintaining digital products across a diverse set of users. You employ iterative / lean UX methodologies.
  • You have a deep understanding of all facets of design (visual, interaction, services, brand, etc.). You appreciate the value of quantitative and qualitative user research in driving design.
  • Have excellent verbal, written, and visual / presentation communication skills. Able to speak business and design languages simultaneously to mixed audiences.


lulafit
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Chicago, IL
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 24, 2021
