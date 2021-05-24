Senior Product Designer

Job Details

About the role

At Yieldstreet, we have an investor first approach. Our design, product, and engineering teams work together to enhance the experience of our investors and deliver on Yieldstreet's mission of helping all individuals realize their next level.





We’re hiring a Sr. Product Designer to fortify our product design capabilities. In this role, you will work closely with other designers, product managers, and engineers to deliver customer-centered product designs for both mobile and desktop experiences. You will be expected to deliver usable and delightful new products and features to our investors as we continually innovate on our product. You bring a solid knowledge of best practices and a keen ability to leverage data and research insights to substantially improve the value and experience of the products you work on. You value feedback, care deeply about quality, and are outcomes-focused.





We have a team of 3 product designers and 1 UX researcher who are passionate about delivering an intuitive experience for complex investment products. We work collaboratively to solve complex challenges and craft experiences that highlight our products’ unique capabilities. We view this role as a key component to achieving our ambitious product experience goals.





While we're all remote for the moment, we're looking for a candidate that is comfortable with a hybrid-office role (expected to be in office 2-3 days a week post COVID) in our New York City office.

What you’ll do:

Work closely with a product manager to identify high-impact opportunities and deliver product enhancements that latter up to strategic company goals

Collaborate with other members of the design team to improve and maintain Yieldstreet’s design language

Build out UI components and maintain our UI kit, working closely with other designers and engineers to communicate and manage changes

Pair with product managers and engineers to realize your designs on all platforms (web, iOS, Android)

Deliver various design assets, including wireframes, flows, visuals, prototypes, etc.

Participate in user research, identifying key pain points and solving for them

Be a key player on a small but effective team making a big impact

Approach your designs with a mobile first mentality

What you’ll need:

A portfolio that demonstrates strong design capabilities across apps and other platforms, ideally with a strong emphasis on mobile design

5+ years experience designing complex products with clear, effective interactions to accomplish business and user goals

Experience executing multiple projects simultaneously while collaborating with designers, engineers, product managers, and data

Proven ability to gain alignment from stakeholders by articulating and explaining your designs

Ability to illustrate how you incorporate various forms of research into your design process and translate findings into meaningful designs

About Yieldstreet





Yieldstreet is building the largest global digital wealth management platform to change the way wealth is created. With an investor-first approach, our investor community builds a diversified portfolio of investments outside of the stock market to generate passive income. Yieldstreet is giving unprecedented access to asset classes such as Real Estate, Marine, Legal, Art & Private Business Credit. We’re headquartered in New York City with offices in Brazil, Argentina, Malta and Greece.





Benefits





We offer an attractive market compensation and benefits package including a stock option plan, health, dental & vision benefits, life insurance, unlimited paid vacation, sabbatical and paid holidays and that's before you even step in the office!





This is an opportunity to work with a group of diverse, smart, and friendly people from 8 different countries who speak a total of 17 different languages. Our team is composed of successful entrepreneurs with combined exits of over $1B, and we continue to stay social during the pandemic with virtual social hours, exercise classes, meditation sessions, recipe sharing and so much more! While we are currently working remotely due to COVID-19, we're located in a beautiful new office in Midtown Manhattan and our building is close to most major subway lines.





Yieldstreet is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to providing an environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all applicants and teammates without discrimination or harassment based on race, color, religion, marital status, age, national origin, ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical​​​ condition, pregnancy, genetic information, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or ​expression, veteran status, or any other status protected under federal, state, or local law.