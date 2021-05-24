Head of Design Systems

Job Details

Our mission is to usher in a new era of trust and predictability to transportation and logistics, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. The industry is massive, as is the opportunity. We’re looking for bright, ambitious individuals to join our growing global team and help us enable a more productive and successful world. We’re changing the way the world ships, and we’re looking for you to help us get there!

Why project44?

Take an inside look into our culture!

Ranked 2nd most innovative company by FreightWaves in 2018 and 2019 (right after Amazon who is our customer)

“Best Places To Work” by Built In Chicago

Our culture is more than a ping pong table, but we do host quarterly ping pong tournaments!

About the project44 Design Team

Design is a critical function We have a strong design culture, where talking to customers is the start of any project. Our team plays a vital role that ensures we focus on the right problems, craft creative solutions, and deliver gorgeous experiences to our customers.

The Design team advocates for our customers and works alongside Product, Engineering, and Growth to deliver the best solutions and experiences. You will report to the SVP of Design and work alongside other Product Designers, as well as colleagues from Product, Engineering, and Brand teams.

What you'll do:

Collaborate with designers to guide the design process of new components for the Design System, as well as best practices for usage of current design components.

Work alongside engineering leads to deliver and maintain a React library for use across all engineering squads.

Expand your team to hire additional hybrid design-engineers and design operations staff.

Lead design initiatives, advocate for our customers, and act as the voice of design throughout the organization.

The Experience you should have:

Strong track record of crafting, launching, and maintaining design systems at scale Keen eye for interaction and visual design for new system components

UI engineering capabilities to own the development process of new components for our design system

Strong experience with HTML, CSS, and JS (React.js)

Expertise at design operations, including running team collaboration using Sketch, Abstract, and similar design tools

You think in systems and understand how systems will need to evolve to serve our customers

Ability to design for customers across multiple international markets

Strong understanding of best practices for design operation

A number of years of experience working with design teams and building design systems, specifically

Ability to mentor product designers in best practices for building and utilizing components from

Strong collaboration skills with engineering and technical departments

Experience hiring both designers and hybrid design-engineers

Management experience guiding the career growth of individual contributors

Background in design systems, UI engineering, and/or product design

Travel + Location

You can be based anywhere in the United States, including at our HQ in Chicago, IL. You can also be based in our Amsterdam office in the Netherlands. If you are based outside of Chicago, occasional travel will be required.

About project44

Since 2014, project44 has been transforming the way one of the largest, most important global industries does business. As transportation and logistics continues to evolve and customer expectations around delivery become more demanding, industry technology must rise to the occasion. In just a few short years, we’ve created a digital infrastructure that eliminates the inefficiencies caused by dated technology and manual processes. Our Advanced Visibility Platform is used by the world’s leading brands to track shipments, collaborate with supply chain partners, drive operational efficiencies, and create outstanding customer experiences.