Product Designer (Reporting & Analytics)

Our mission is to usher in a new era of trust and predictability to transportation and logistics, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. The industry is massive, as is the opportunity. We’re looking for bright, ambitious individuals to join our growing global team and help us enable a more productive and successful world. We’re changing the way the world ships, and we’re looking for you to help us get there!

Why project44?

Take an inside look into our culture!

Ranked 2nd most innovative company by FreightWaves in 2018 and 2019 (right after Amazon who is our customer)

“Best Places To Work” by Built In Chicago

Our culture is more than a ping pong table, but we do host quarterly ping pong tournaments!

About the Design team

We use design to differentiate and position ourselves as the market leader. We have a strong design culture, where talking to customers is the start of any project. Our team plays a vital role that ensures we focus on the right problems, craft creative solutions, and deliver gorgeous experiences to our customers.

The Design team advocates for our customers and works alongside Product, Engineering, and Growth to deliver the best solutions and experiences. You will report to the SVP of Design and work alongside other Product Designers, as well as colleagues from Product, Engineering, and Brand teams.

This role

You’ll join as a Product Designer focused on our reporting and analytics features for project44's visibility platform. You'll impact how our customers make data-driven decisions, and how we display and communicate data to all of our users.

You should feel comfortable owning the design of major features, advocating for users, and being the voice of design on your team. We’d love to see you apply if you have a background in reporting, analytics, insights, or other data-visualization heavy products.

What should excite you about designing for project44:

Getting to reimagine the world of global logistics — replacing complex, legacy systems with a modern, delightful experience for every persona involved.

Impacting the ways your favorite brands and stores manage their supply chains.

A strong design culture, where talking to customers is the start of any project.

Building for the long term by expanding our design and brand systems.

Close collaboration with product management and engineering.

A fun, upbeat, and fast-paced team to work with spread across the globe.

What gets us excited about you:

Your track record in building successful products — with a diverse portfolio to show how you contributed to those teams with examples of your product, interaction, and design work.

Experience designing interfaces that use data visualizations to communicate vital information.

Use of data to tell compelling stories.

You consistently deliver visually gorgeous UIs and experiences that standout in your industry.

Ability to think in systems.

Flexibility to own the an entire feature — from zero to one.

Travel + Location

You can be based anywhere in the United States, including at our HQ in Chicago, IL. If you are based outside of Chicago, travel will be required to our office as well as for onsite research with customers.

Heads up

A link to your portfolio (and password listed on your resume, if necessary) or an uploaded PDF portfolio is required to apply.

More about project44

Since 2014, project44 has been transforming the way one of the largest, most important global industries does business. As transportation and logistics continues to evolve and customer expectations around delivery become more demanding, industry technology must rise to the occasion. In just a few short years, we’ve created a digital infrastructure that eliminates the inefficiencies caused by dated technology and manual processes. Our Advanced Visibility Platform is used by the world’s leading brands to track shipments, collaborate with supply chain partners, drive operational efficiencies, and create outstanding customer experiences.