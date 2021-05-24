Senior Product Designer (Remote)

Job Details

Fleetio is a modern software platform that helps thousands of organizations around the world manage their fleet operations. Transportation technology is a hot market and we’re leading the charge, with raving fans and new customers signing up every day. But we’ve only scratched the surface of potential! We're looking for a Product Designer to join our growing Design Team and help us design and build amazing features.

Design is an integral part of the Fleetio culture and how we build products. In fact, one of our core beliefs as a company is “Design is an important part of everything we do.”

As a Senior Product Designer, you’ll create intuitive, innovative, and beautiful yet pragmatic software interfaces that our customers will love to use. You’ll rely on user-centered design principles to produce high-quality visuals from concept to execution, and craft new user experiences that help solve complex problems. You’ll collaborate with other product designers, engineers, and product managers to continually refine and iterate the Fleetio design language.

If you’re a creative, driven and passionate designer who naturally puts yourself in the shoes of customers and thinks deeply about how to improve their experience, we would love to hear from you! This is a position we consider essential to the company’s success. Be sure to mention coffee somewhere in your application so we know you actually read this.

What you'll be doing

Design and help implement features that ship quickly and with high quality

Create detailed mocks/specs of designs that follow and extend the existing style guide to allow engineers to build new features

Raise the bar for product quality across our products by advocating for user-centered product roadmaps, new interface guidelines and design patterns, investments in refinement, polish and iteration, and insights driven by user research and customer feedback

Develop deep empathy for our customers and use research to inform design solutions

Compellingly communicate and present design solutions, across a range of mediums and fidelities, to stakeholders and other product designers, while defending design decisions and incorporating feedback into the design cycle

Collaborate closely with Product, Design, Engineering and Marketing teams to solve complex problems, humanize product ideas and develop these ideas into modern, simple and intuitive application designs and features

Partner with engineers to ensure high-quality implementation and user experience

What's in it for you

Build software used by users all around the world. So many different types of companies and organizations operate a fleet each day, and Fleetio is a good fit for most of them (it’s a huge market).

Be a part of an incredible team of “A” players who go above and beyond to make Fleetio a successful company. We’re a customer-centric team with a great product, excellent support, and countless happy customers.

Work remotely (within the United States), or at our Birmingham, AL HQ. About half of our product, engineering, and design team work remotely, and as a company, we strive to promote a strong remote working culture and have done so since the beginning (2012).

Requirements

Education & Work Experience:

3+ years of experience with product design and/or user interface design in web, mobile-web, and iOS/Android apps, preferably within a fast-paced SaaS environment

BA/BS degree in Design highly preferred (e.g., interaction, graphic, visual communications, product, etc.)

Communication & Collaboration:

Ability to communicate design concept ideas at varying levels of resolution (sketches, low-fi mockups, hi-fi comps, interactive prototypes, etc.)

Experience with cross-functional collaboration between Research, Design, Product, Engineering, Data Science and Marketing to develop the strategy and rationale for features

Expertise & Skills:

Proven ability to bring projects from concept to completion (have designed and shipped software product)

Highly skilled with design tools (e.g., Figma, Sketch, Illustrator, Photoshop) to produce wireframes, high fidelity mockups, and prototypes

Experience working on a multi-tenant SaaS app is preferred

Design:

Ability to grasp and refine highly complex problems and translate them into clean, focused, understandable solutions, while exercising an extraordinary eye for typography, consistency, color, and subtle details

Strong command of visual design and information architecture with a mind for simplicity and deep knowledge of modern web UI patterns

Exceptional skills in the craft and execution of functional product design work, from high-level strategic direction down to UI design details and polish

Expert understanding of user-centered design thinking and integrating products/services across a platform (thinking in terms of design systems, not just screens)

An outstanding portfolio, showcasing a foundation in typography, interaction and visual design, ideation, and examples of designs that you have developed from concept to completion

Benefits

100% coverage of employee health and dental insurance (50% family)

401(k) + match

Company stock options

Vision, STD & LTD

Dependent Care FSA and Medical FSA

Generous PTO, Company Holidays & Floating Holiday

Maternity/Paternity leave

Community service funds

Mac laptop

Professional development funds

Health and wellness incentives

Remote working friendly since 2012





Fleetio provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants and prohibits discrimination and harassment. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.

This application is not intended to and does not create a contract or offer of employment. Employment with Fleetio is at will.

If you have a disability or a special need that requires an accommodation to fill out the online application, please let us know by calling (205) 718-7500 or emailing recruiting@fleetio.com.