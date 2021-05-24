All Jobs
Job Details

Senior Designer

Copy

Monomyth is hiring a senior designer with experience in branding and web design. We're searching for creative, inquisitive, and thoughtful people to add to our growing team. Our ideal candidate likes a challenge, thinks critically, communicates clearly and often, and manages competing priorities smoothly.

Experience and Abilities

  • Minimum 3+ years of experience crafting brand systems that extend from identity to packaging to digital
  • A high level of proficiency working in Adobe Creative Suite and Figma
  • Ability to amicably collaborate and guide brand explorations with both clients and our team
  • Ability to successfully handle projects simultaneously and adapt to shifting priorities 
  • Ability to conduct high-level brand strategy and research
  • Strong communication skills and experience delivering creative and strategic presentations to clients
  • Not required, but always a plus: illustration, animation and/or copywriting capabilities


About Monomyth 

We are passionate about transforming brands into industry champions. Through proven strategy and creative expertise, we consistently produce engaging and impactful brands for premium individuals, products and experiences. We believe strongly in hiring skilled team members and providing them opportunities to flourish and grow. 

If interested, email a cover letter to info@monomythstudio.com with a link to your portfolio or related work. No phone calls. 

Apply for this position
A2c6e3c5d0b8ce363c9a00d4f41b127a
Monomyth
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Phoenix • Arizona
Date posted
May 24, 2021
Team Members
View all
You might also like
  1. Design Jobs in Phoenix
  2. Design Jobs in Arizona
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Designers in Phoenix
  2. Search Designers in Arizona
Apply for this position