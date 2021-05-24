Job Details

Monomyth is hiring a senior designer with experience in branding and web design. We're searching for creative, inquisitive, and thoughtful people to add to our growing team. Our ideal candidate likes a challenge, thinks critically, communicates clearly and often, and manages competing priorities smoothly.

Experience and Abilities

Minimum 3+ years of experience crafting brand systems that extend from identity to packaging to digital

A high level of proficiency working in Adobe Creative Suite and Figma

Ability to amicably collaborate and guide brand explorations with both clients and our team

Ability to successfully handle projects simultaneously and adapt to shifting priorities

Ability to conduct high-level brand strategy and research

Strong communication skills and experience delivering creative and strategic presentations to clients

Not required, but always a plus: illustration, animation and/or copywriting capabilities





About Monomyth

We are passionate about transforming brands into industry champions. Through proven strategy and creative expertise, we consistently produce engaging and impactful brands for premium individuals, products and experiences. We believe strongly in hiring skilled team members and providing them opportunities to flourish and grow.

If interested, email a cover letter to info@monomythstudio.com with a link to your portfolio or related work. No phone calls.