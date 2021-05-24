Junior Designer

Job Details

This role covers a lot of ground for an ambitious and versatile designer, willing to roll up their sleeves on a range of projects. The role will be responsible for assisting in the conception and development of Neighbor’s evolving visual brand. The expectation is that the person filling this role will work closely with our small creative team to craft visual brand assets for both print and web and contribute to building an exceptional customer experience across all design-related touch points. This is our vision for the role, but we are still a young business and we put on different hats each day, so it isn’t outside the realm of possibility to assume you might be testing prototypes, packing a customer order or opining on fabric swatches, depending on the day of the week!





Your day to day…

Participate in the creative development of consumer-facing design materials that may range from laying out packaging graphics and diagramming assembly instructions to crafting custom illustrations or locking up typography for the website or social media

Aid in the development of Neighbor’s growing overall visual brand language

Support the team throughout the execution of email marketing and social media campaigns

Assist in the development of visual design systems for print, social media, and e-commerce interfaces

Support ongoing visual asset design needs for the website

Ensure consistency across branded materials

Cheer and celebrate with us each time we make a sale - it’s one of the most exciting things in the early days





We hope you are the following…

Meticulous and obsessive over details, but also able to keep things in perspective. We care about the small things but we don’t let them take our focus off the big picture

Remarkably empathetic, we believe that is one of the most important attributes to have when solving problems with design

Uniquely creative, we are looking for someone who can bring fresh ideas to our small team

Willing to wear a lot of hats, in design specifically, we’re looking for someone who is interested and comfortable shifting between print and digital—in addition to rolling up their sleeves to help the team in non-design work as well

Passionate about brand; as a young and evolving company, we need teammates who believe in the power of a brand and how ours uniquely interfaces with our customers

Incredibly communicative; but not too verbose. We believe the most effective way to represent the brand is clearly and concisely

Agile and open-minded; as a small team we often move quickly while giving and receiving feedback on the fly in a constructive way

Experienced, we are not looking for an industry veteran, but prefer that you have a few years of experience under your belt, and a good understanding of the design process and tools necessary for the job

Excited to join at the ground floor, and willing to roll up your sleeves

Located in Phoenix, working remotely until we’re safe to return to an office

Benefits…

Healthcare - Medical, Dental and Vision

401K Match

Equity

What we’re trying to do at Neighbor…

First and foremost, we exist to build connection. Our vision is to become the definition for outdoor spaces; and we’re on a mission to get our customers to include their outdoor space in livable square footage by building their living rooms outdoors. We’re going to do that by crafting beautiful, durable outdoor furniture for a long-life outside. If you’re passionate about furniture, design, working with customers and enjoy having some fun at work, we’d love to hear from you!