UX/UI Designer

Who are we?

The Aurachain platform is born to change the way people build enterprise applications.

Using Aurachain low-code platform, people collaborate in an intuitive user experience to build digital process applications faster than ever, accelerating digital transformation and making organizational change comfortable and exciting.

Our vision is a world where building and using enterprise software applications is a painless, exciting and a collaborative experience. Our mission is all about making organizations more efficient and accelerate digitalization by building process applications in the fastest, most powerful and easiest to use low-code platform in the world.



Aurachain is a spin-off of a 15-year-old globally awarded and recognized provider of process automation solutions. Building on last year’s launch of operations in several countries, the company is poised for significant growth with plenty of professional and personal development opportunities.

OPPORTUNITY DESCRIPTION

We are looking for a long-term relationship and committed individuals to join our team. You have an amazing opportunity to join our fast-growing platform and make it grow even faster.

If you are looking for an international mix of entrepreneurial ambition and technology innovation and to be part of a growing team, on its way to achieving something revolutionary, you are welcome in our team.

We offer you an outstanding team environment, low-stress atmosphere, and an opportunity to advance your career by building amazing things on a modern tech stack.

We are looking for a talented User Experience Designer that will partner up with our Product team to create amazing experiences for our product. In this role, you will have to combine business objectives and existing requirements into meaningful products and services.

REQUIRED SKILLS

University degree – bachelor’s degree

Languages: Romanian and English - C level – Proficient user (speaking & writing)

3+ years of proven experience as UX/UI designer;

Online portfolio or PDF showing a brief presentation of your work.

Strong understanding of user-centered design, conducting user research and validating your assumptions.

Ownership of many consumer products over the years.

Experience with designing technically complex web applications, preferably in the business-to-business domain.

Understanding of what it takes to create awesome, user-centered experiences.

Ability to produce multiple concepts and prototypes – knowing when to apply pixel-perfect attention to detail and when to make low-fi sketches and prototypes.

Experience in understanding design best practices and when to apply them.

Communication and presentation skills to communicate your design process and your solutions to teams and stakeholders.

We really appreciate self-starters and multi-taskers.

Passion and focus in building high quality solutions.

Passion about training and mentoring team members.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead the research process and translate insights into concepts and solutions.

Collaborate with the Product team, Engineering team and other stakeholders to discover and establish the scope of each initiative.

Validate design solutions through quick rounds – both moderated and unmoderated – of usability testing.

Facilitate workshops and brainstorming presentations.

Deliver wireframes, user journeys and mockups based on research findings.

Align with our design system, take active part in proposing improvements to it and have a good understanding of UI principles.

Challenge and propose concepts and solutions to identified problems.

Note: The design role is for Bucharest, Romania and for designing our low-code platform, not for our presentational website (https://www.aurachain.ch).

Why join our team?

We offer competitive salary packages, great learning and development opportunities including growth and advancement perspectives and the unique opportunity of working with a creative team on developing a state-of-the-art product.

· The chance to learn and work with latest technologies and support to showcase your bright ideas

· Great working environment that values the importance of work life - balance

· Various gifts: Christmas gift basket, Easter gift basket, etc.

Extra free days:

· On your birthday the company gifts you a day off so you can sit back and relax

· 8 extra free days when getting married so you can prolong your honeymoon

· Different extra free days to bridge national holidays with weekends

We take your privacy seriously. Aurachain is a GDPR compliant company, by applying to this job post, you consent with your data being processed in accordance with our Privacy Policy which you can find on https://aurachain.ch/privacy-policy/

Aurachain is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity and affirmative action employer. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability status, or any other applicable characteristics protected by law.