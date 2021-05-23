Job Details

Motion Design Intern / Bonafide Mover & ShakerA bit about you: You have a fire in the belly and a goal in sight. Sweet skills and a passion for design but no place to apply it. And yet you’re also brave in the face of a challenge, not afraid to sweat and play well with others which means you’re perfect for this position.We’re on the hunt for a motion design intern who can work closely with our motion design team on whole host of interesting projects and well as help us get some internal things done with great flair. With all that in mind, you could definitely get our attention if you can:

Work with proficiency in Adode After Effects and the latest Adobe Creative Suite

Provide your own transportation to our offices in Houston’s uber-hip Heights area

Or work just as diligently from a remote location inside the U.S.

Bring a sunny disposition every day, rain or shine

Talk well enough to clearly communicate ideas and be open to learning

Demonstrate strong craft through typography, composition, and attention to detail

If you’re interested in an internship, please send an email with a resume, pdf with whatever samples you have or a link to your work, and a short letter about why you’d be perfect for the position. Use subject line: Mover & Shaker Intern.A bit about us: We like to have fun at work. We all get along, and we like to collaborate. We like our Free Breakfast Friday and a dog named Mila. We don’t punch a time clock, which is not to say we don’t work some long hours to meet some tight deadlines. That’s life. We’ve been producing award-winning communications for high-end clients for over 30 years. Let us hear how you think you’d fit into our group. Resumes are great, but we’d also like to see a link to your previous or current work.