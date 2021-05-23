Job Details

**THIS IS A FULLY REMOTE ROLE. YOU CAN BE BASED ANYWHERE GLOBALLY. YOU WILL NEED TO HAVE SOME CROSSOVER OF 9AM-5PM EST**





About us:





Brandbeet is a multidisciplinary design agency and we’re on the lookout for a creative superstar to join our team. We are looking for a highly creative visual designer who can take conceptual ideas and create visual solutions, both digitally and for print. You will work hand in hand in with our creative director and ultimately be responsible for delivering top quality work for our clients









About You:





You will have expert knowledge of current design software and be skilled in every step of the design process from concept to final deliverable.

You’ll have the ability to vary your visual style and layout depending on the project.

You have the desire to learn, do more and delight with the work you produce.

You possess the ability to craft a story around your designs, present your designs with confidence to clients/internal stakeholders and defend your designs where necessary.









Key responsibilities:





Design stunning websites from concept to completion working in tandem with design and development teams to see projects through to completion.

Creating digital and print marketing collateral that is visually appealing and captures the essence of our clients brand.

Creating Brand identities from scratch, translating strategic direction into compelling design.

Presenting your designs/thinking to internal stakeholders/clients in a clear and concise manner.





Requirements:





2+ years experience, preferably in an agency/design studio environment.

The capacity to clearly articulate ideas and the thought process behind them.

Expertise with Figma, Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, and Photoshop.

Strong knowledge of UI/UX design best practices.An understanding of web development process and logic.

A great understanding of visual design principles and appetite to push visual design boundaries

Experience creating digital assets for a variety of target audiences.

Strong portfolio showing your breadth of design capabilities.Exceptional eye for detail and quality.

Highly organised and proactive in approach - happy to work individually and as part of a fun and creative team.

Fluency in English, including strong written and verbal communication skills are essential.





If any of the above resonates with you we’d love to hear from you. We will consider all applicants who apply for a position with us.















