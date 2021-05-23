Senior UX/UI Designer

Job Details

Principle Studios is seeking an experienced UX/UI designer. The ideal candidate can provide holistic design solutions from UX to visual design and is equally comfortable speaking in the language of wireframes or elegant, modern design, and UI patterns.

ABOUT PRINCIPLE STUDIOS

Principle was created as a lifestyle design and technology consultancy. Its goal is to prove that caring for our customer’s needs, caring for our community and caring for our team’s well-being are not mutually exclusive. So what does a lifestyle agency even mean? It means that we’ve established a different norm within our agency. The life in lifestyle refers to the fact that we really do want you to have a life outside of work. Don’t misinterpret that. We value exceptional work, but we also value having an exceptional life.

We will forever be remote but have tons of online collaboration. Principle doesn't have a strict top down culture and we have a strong mentor program with good growth opportunities. We offer competitive salaries and great benefits. We have a kind supportive culture and have created opportunities to give back to your community. (see our Love in Action projects on our website)

Diversity fuels our spirit. We have a commitment to inclusion across race, gender, age, religion, identity and experience that drives us forward every day.

Come on… we have a heart as a logo.





Responsibilities

We are seeking someone who can own and follow a design process, but finds fluidity to adapt to clients and their unique needs. You are confident in your ideas and skillsets when presenting in creative reviews and interacting with clients, stakeholders, and peers, and can utilize constructive feedback to amplify the desired end product. Principle Studios values collaboration and connection on all levels. Strong interpersonal skills are an essential element for this role.

You desire to push the envelope on visual design and have the acumen of visual systems and best practices to execute. You have the ability to take a project from concept and visualization to deliverable products and enjoy collaborating with the engineering team.

You have an understanding of visual systems and best practices, including layout and typography, and you have a curiosity and eye for pushing visual design in interfaces forward. You are engaged in both visualizing an experience in the abstract and driving that vision into concise deliverables.

Our ideal candidate is intuitive to what the client wants and needs and balances that with current trends and guidelines. You are able to connect and communicate the pain points and problems a client is experiencing with solutions and business impact. You are able to see the bigger picture of what needs to be accomplished and follow through with your design process.





Qualifications

5+ years relevant experience.

An available online portfolio which includes relevant real world work and demonstrates innovative, user-centered visual design solutions for B2B or enterprise clients.

Experience in design tools such as Sketch, Illustrator, InVision, Adobe CC and Keynote.

Types of skills we'd like to see. We recognize that most people fall on one side the UX/UI skillset. If you are strongly on one side and sill feel you are a good fit, we encourage you to apply.

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills. You’re comfortable presenting to both stakeholders and team members.

Experience partnering with technical product and engineering teams for design implementation.

A stunning portfolio which includes B2B and B2C brands.

Exceptional attention to detail. You are good with typography, composition, imagery, iconography, and color.

Influence product strategy and vision by partnering with research, product managers and business leaders.

Experience designing within a brand language, and can talk about why choices and decisions were made based on brand.

Have a strong UX process that includes research, personas, journey maps, user flow, wireframes, prototyping.

Have a good understanding of current design patterns and guidelines for both mobile and web and be able to create a coherent cross device experience.





Although this job is remote, candidate must be in the United States to work. Unfortunately we can not sponsor work visa's at this time.



