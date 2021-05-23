Retail + Packaging Designer (Spirits)
Bakery is a Creative and R&D company headquartered in Austin, TX. We work with trendsetter brands to launch products that informed consumers want. Brands like Nike, Shiner Beer, Audi, and T-Mobile turn to Bakery to achieve their business goals by using data to inform great storytelling through innovative methods. In 2020, Bakery was named #2 Best Place To Work by AdAge in the small agency category.
We are looking for a skilled and experienced Designer with a strong background in Beer BTL (Below The Line) campaigns. You will work within a talented team of graphic artists as a specialist in all matters relating to off-premise and on-premise print, including box, label, can, and bottle design, promotions, merchandising, and retail.
*Applicants must be legally able to work in the USA. We cannot sponsor visas for this role at this time.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Produce assets for multiple brands, mostly for physical/print – includes cradle-to-grave package label development, supplemental packaging, retail, collateral and promotional materials.
- Use a collection of skills (photo editing, illustration, layout design, type design) to work alongside art directors and peers to turn rough comps into mechanical files.
- Provide high-quality design presentations for review with Creative Leads and Clients.
- Provide insight and recommendations on production execution.
- Ensure that brand pillars are consistently considered in all creative exploration.
- Tailor existing creative to various formats and sizes for POS, OOH, and other print deliverables.
- Manage file upload to internal and external file sharing systems.
- Adhere to the file name system and keep files organized and up to date.
- Process and quickly execute internal and/or client feedback on short deadlines.
REQUIREMENTS
- A portfolio of market-leading beer design work for popular brands.
- 4+ years as Production Artist, Graphic Designer or similar within a design studio or creative agency.
- Impeccable taste, design craft and attention to detail.
- Expert knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite.
- Intimate knowledge of formal typographic and graphic design convention; ability to supply artwork in various file formats according to project needs.
- Competence and patience adapting to accommodate changes in strategic direction or client needs.
- Ability to work collaboratively with creative teams (e.g., other designers, art directors, copywriters, motion designers, UX designers, editors, retouchers.)
- Professional understanding of conventional and digital printing processes as well as the concept of plate separation.
- Fluent in 4-color process, Pantone matching systems, studio color management, color profiles, proofing.
- Strong hands-on studio skills for prototyping designs in retail, installations, print, packaging and digital formats.
- Ability to organize thoughts and project details under time constraints.
BENEFITS
- Medical, Dental, and Vision insurance
- 401K + match
- Unlimited Vacation Time
- Summer Retreats
- Pet Friendly Office
- Yearly Creative Stipend
- No Time Tracking!