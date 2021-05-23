Retail + Packaging Designer (Spirits)

Job Details

Bakery is a Creative and R&D company headquartered in Austin, TX. We work with trendsetter brands to launch products that informed consumers want. Brands like Nike, Shiner Beer, Audi, and T-Mobile turn to Bakery to achieve their business goals by using data to inform great storytelling through innovative methods. In 2020, Bakery was named #2 Best Place To Work by AdAge in the small agency category.

We are looking for a skilled and experienced Designer with a strong background in Beer BTL (Below The Line) campaigns. You will work within a talented team of graphic artists as a specialist in all matters relating to off-premise and on-premise print, including box, label, can, and bottle design, promotions, merchandising, and retail.

*Applicants must be legally able to work in the USA. We cannot sponsor visas for this role at this time.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Produce assets for multiple brands, mostly for physical/print – includes cradle-to-grave package label development, supplemental packaging, retail, collateral and promotional materials.

Use a collection of skills (photo editing, illustration, layout design, type design) to work alongside art directors and peers to turn rough comps into mechanical files.

Provide high-quality design presentations for review with Creative Leads and Clients.

Provide insight and recommendations on production execution.

Ensure that brand pillars are consistently considered in all creative exploration.

Tailor existing creative to various formats and sizes for POS, OOH, and other print deliverables.

Manage file upload to internal and external file sharing systems.

Adhere to the file name system and keep files organized and up to date.

Process and quickly execute internal and/or client feedback on short deadlines.

REQUIREMENTS

A portfolio of market-leading beer design work for popular brands.

4+ years as Production Artist, Graphic Designer or similar within a design studio or creative agency.

Impeccable taste, design craft and attention to detail.

Expert knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite.

Intimate knowledge of formal typographic and graphic design convention; ability to supply artwork in various file formats according to project needs.

Competence and patience adapting to accommodate changes in strategic direction or client needs.

Ability to work collaboratively with creative teams (e.g., other designers, art directors, copywriters, motion designers, UX designers, editors, retouchers.)

Professional understanding of conventional and digital printing processes as well as the concept of plate separation.

Fluent in 4-color process, Pantone matching systems, studio color management, color profiles, proofing.

Strong hands-on studio skills for prototyping designs in retail, installations, print, packaging and digital formats.

Ability to organize thoughts and project details under time constraints.

BENEFITS

Medical, Dental, and Vision insurance

401K + match

Unlimited Vacation Time

Summer Retreats

Pet Friendly Office

Yearly Creative Stipend

