Job Details

Product Designer - UI/UX

Who we are

We are agile! We believe in uninterrupted school communication! We are here to provide answers & solutions to school parents' communication hurdles.

Yes, we do! To put it simply, Schoolvoice is a fast-growing Edtech, thrive to always surpass beyond orthodox communication methods within schools communities as well as amplifying parents' engagement

When you work with us, you are a leader, a teammate, a superhero, and you bet! You will be making life easier for those we pledge to support.

What you'll do:

  • Create consistent, functional and beautiful UI’s.
  • Execute on all phases of the UX/UI design process — from helping to evaluate user stories and collecting user feedback to creating user flows, lo-fi/hi-fi wireframing and prototyping, and designing highly professional visuals and UI
  • Work directly with products owners and engineers to design and implement new features and improve on existing ones
  • Transform technical insights into informed user-centric design decisions and create complete documentation on flows and interactions
  • Provide quality assurance of all deliverables within the required design standards
  • Follow an iterative development timeline to ensure tasks are being completed on time
  • Support the creation and implementation of the product design system
  • Maintain a cohesive brand and visual style across user interface design
  • Participate in product roadmapping and feature discussions
  • Gain an understanding of our business, our customers, and our domain, allowing you to use your judgment to make independent decisions
  • helping in hiring new UI/IX team members

Qualifications 

  • 4+ yrs industry experience in software interface design
  • Experience designing SaaS products 
  • Strong visual UI design skills for mobile and web applications
  • Experience working closely with engineers
  • Self-disciplined and proactive about fulfilling design needs across product, website and other collateral
  • Highly proficient in modern interface design tools such as Figma
  • Knowledge of best UX practices
  • High attention to detail
  • Proven success working in a fast-paced, high-growth environment

Bonus Points For

  • HTML & CSS knowledge
  • Ability to create lightweight, rapid prototypes
  • Animation skills and/or understanding of animation principles a big plus

Application will not be considered without an accompanying portfolio/case studies


Schoolvoice
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 23, 2021
