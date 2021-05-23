Product Designer - UI/UX
Who we are
We are agile! We believe in uninterrupted school communication! We are here to provide answers & solutions to school parents' communication hurdles.
Yes, we do! To put it simply, Schoolvoice is a fast-growing Edtech, thrive to always surpass beyond orthodox communication methods within schools communities as well as amplifying parents' engagement
When you work with us, you are a leader, a teammate, a superhero, and you bet! You will be making life easier for those we pledge to support.
What you'll do:
- Create consistent, functional and beautiful UI’s.
- Execute on all phases of the UX/UI design process — from helping to evaluate user stories and collecting user feedback to creating user flows, lo-fi/hi-fi wireframing and prototyping, and designing highly professional visuals and UI
- Work directly with products owners and engineers to design and implement new features and improve on existing ones
- Transform technical insights into informed user-centric design decisions and create complete documentation on flows and interactions
- Provide quality assurance of all deliverables within the required design standards
- Follow an iterative development timeline to ensure tasks are being completed on time
- Support the creation and implementation of the product design system
- Maintain a cohesive brand and visual style across user interface design
- Participate in product roadmapping and feature discussions
- Gain an understanding of our business, our customers, and our domain, allowing you to use your judgment to make independent decisions
- helping in hiring new UI/IX team members
Qualifications
- 4+ yrs industry experience in software interface design
- Experience designing SaaS products
- Strong visual UI design skills for mobile and web applications
- Experience working closely with engineers
- Self-disciplined and proactive about fulfilling design needs across product, website and other collateral
- Highly proficient in modern interface design tools such as Figma
- Knowledge of best UX practices
- High attention to detail
- Proven success working in a fast-paced, high-growth environment
Bonus Points For
- HTML & CSS knowledge
- Ability to create lightweight, rapid prototypes
- Animation skills and/or understanding of animation principles a big plus
Application will not be considered without an accompanying portfolio/case studies