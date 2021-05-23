Product Designer - UI/UX

Job Details

Who we are

We are agile! We believe in uninterrupted school communication! We are here to provide answers & solutions to school parents' communication hurdles.

Yes, we do! To put it simply, Schoolvoice is a fast-growing Edtech, thrive to always surpass beyond orthodox communication methods within schools communities as well as amplifying parents' engagement

When you work with us, you are a leader, a teammate, a superhero, and you bet! You will be making life easier for those we pledge to support.

What you'll do:

Create consistent, functional and beautiful UI’s.

Execute on all phases of the UX/UI design process — from helping to evaluate user stories and collecting user feedback to creating user flows, lo-fi/hi-fi wireframing and prototyping, and designing highly professional visuals and UI

Work directly with products owners and engineers to design and implement new features and improve on existing ones

Transform technical insights into informed user-centric design decisions and create complete documentation on flows and interactions

Provide quality assurance of all deliverables within the required design standards

Follow an iterative development timeline to ensure tasks are being completed on time

Support the creation and implementation of the product design system

Maintain a cohesive brand and visual style across user interface design

Participate in product roadmapping and feature discussions

Gain an understanding of our business, our customers, and our domain, allowing you to use your judgment to make independent decisions

helping in hiring new UI/IX team members

Qualifications

4+ yrs industry experience in software interface design

Experience designing SaaS products

Strong visual UI design skills for mobile and web applications

Experience working closely with engineers

Self-disciplined and proactive about fulfilling design needs across product, website and other collateral

Highly proficient in modern interface design tools such as Figma

Knowledge of best UX practices

High attention to detail

Proven success working in a fast-paced, high-growth environment

Bonus Points For

HTML & CSS knowledge

Ability to create lightweight, rapid prototypes

Animation skills and/or understanding of animation principles a big plus

Application will not be considered without an accompanying portfolio/case studies



