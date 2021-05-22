Product Design and Design Management

Job Details

Introduction to the Role

Canvs is looking for a Product Designer to help deliver design solutions for our clients externally and products internally along with managing design teams across these various projects. You can read about the kind of clients we work with here.

As a Designer, you will be responsible for delivering high-impact but delightful user experiences along with delivering gold-standard visual design (user interface) and motion design when applicable to complement product strategy and messaging.

As a Design Manager, primarily, you will be responsible for correspondence with clients and steering conversations on product design strategy and progress tracking. You will also be responsible for managing & looking after teams of designers to make sure product designs and relevant deliverables are produced on a timely basis to a high specification.

What the Role Involves

Working on Design Deliverables

Working on high-quality deliverables basis the requirements of both external (client) and internal (product) projects. Deliverables are centred around user research, product flows, product structuring and wireframing and high-quality user interface design.

Developing Design Strategies

Design managers develop and implement successful design strategies, outlining how the design team will create deliverables and implement them for the project. Having a keen eye on the technology behind the product along with the business goals of the clientele is crucial.

Managing Design Teams

Design managers typically manage a team/teams of several designers, evaluating individual design deliverables and overall team performance. They also deliver critical feedback where needed and encourage team members throughout the duration of a project.

Collaborating with Various Teams

Design managers collaborate with other teams to ensure successful design and delivery of solutions. While primarily working alongside product and tech teams, they also collaborate closely with other stakeholders such as business, marketing, legal/compliance, etc.

Presenting Design Ideas

Once design strategies have been developed, design managers present them to management and other relevant stakeholders. While presenting, design managers speak to specific numbers and expected outcomes on the basis of the business and technical requirements of the client, all the while advocating for the user.

Setting and Evaluating Design Processes

Oversee timelines and deliverables, define OKR and goals for the team and

individuals. Once a design has been finalized and implemented, design managers track and evaluate feedback in order to iteratively improve the initial design solutions. This often involves filtering through customer surveys and responses to focus groups to create an overall picture of how well the design performed. Understanding design successes is important, but it is also crucial to identify what doesn't work, and how to improve it.

What We're Looking For

Designers at Canvs are creative & innovative, familiar with design standards and the strategies involved in creating good design. Canvs is looking for candidates to join the Design team who identify with the following values:

Articulate and Resourceful – Our designers are good leaders that are able to deliver clear feedback to their team members. Design managers are also crucial in synthesizing product requirement documents to deliver their full value in the design process.

Keen Sense of Craftsmanship - Designers in the team not only manage design teams in delivering solutions but are also comfortable with working hands-on with the team to produce solutions for the client and internal project work.

Innovative – Our designers introduce innovation into every project they manage, thinking of new ways to create unique strategies that have a meaningful impact on customers. It is also crucial that the design managers have a firm understanding of the design tools implemented by the design teams in order to stay completely connected with the solutions sets being provided.

Adaptable - The scope of work at Canvs is ever-evolving, with each new product requirements comes the need to be adaptable and curious to understand and execute on new kinds of deliverables.

Tech Aware - Teams are required to understand the logic behind how systems function and create design solutions with technical ramifications in mind.

Respect for timelines – ensure strict team and project deadlines are met along with maintaining multiple separate timelines across different design teams.

Persistence - most importantly, a good team member needs to be persistent. When things don't go their way, they find a way around it. The first solution is rarely ever the right solution, requirements change and are sometimes totally unknown (it happens). At times like these, being able to persist counts.

Compensation and Perks

We are offering you an annual salary of INR 10-12LPA (CTC).

We take flexibility serious - we do not have official leave policies at Canvs. You can take whichever day off as long as you are on top of your work. However, this liberty of course comes with the responsibility of being judicious about your leaves lest it affects your work.

We are situated out of Mumbai but currently work remotely. You are free to work from anywhere. However, we hold in-person meetings frequently for which your presence shall be required. During this current pandemic, we don't have such meetings.

About Canvs & Our Culture

For more than 5 years, we've been proving that you don't need to be a big company to have a big impact. From running an entirely distributed, remote-first company years before it became the norm, to our unique blend of designers and design managers working together as an extension of our client's teams - we've always strived and mostly succeeded at punching above our weight.

Our culture, ever-evolving as it is, bases itself on a few simple principles. We get the job done but we don't play it safe. We've been working in a distributed fashion from Day 1 - so trust and transparency are crucial. Both within the team, and with our clients and partners. We celebrate our successes and own up to our mistakes - learning from them while fixing them - and potentially never repeating them. We believe in partnerships over one-nighters. We like our teammates and our clients to stick around, and we do what it takes to make that happen.

We believe in processes and are sticklers for them sometimes, but we also believe ultimately those processes are built around 'people'. Can't make it to a meeting? We've been Zooming into meetings before that became a verb. Something came up and you need to be away for a while - that's ok - we trust you enough to know you made sure someone else can hold the fort in the meantime, and we trust each other to know we'll do our best to hold the fort while you're gone. You go deal with what you need, keep us posted, and let us know how we can help.

We prioritize milestones over deadlines. Deadlines can be arbitrary. Milestones – when planned well – are a far better indicator of a project's overall health. We ensure quality by planning ahead and planning well.

Last but most importantly - we are an infinitely curious team - always learning, always exploring. We're rarely happy going as far as needed, only to stop there. We learn and we share constantly. As we get better at it internally, we're starting to share what we read and learn with the world. Go check out our newsletter and our editorial.

If you're good at what you do, are easy-going, and looking to learn and share knowledge with a curious team - we're pretty sure we'll get along well. Things you might need to know, we'll teach you if you promise to teach us the things you're really good at.

Come join us - we're just getting started.