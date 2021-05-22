Job Details

We are a company over 70 people and one of the largest and fastest growing software incubators in North America. The fun of working with a company like us every single month we bring on 20 new clients on average and you wouldn’t just be working on one project you’ll be working on a large variant of them.

Job Title: Web App Designer

Responsibilities:

Develop intuitive, usable, and engaging interactions and visual designs for mobile.

Provide strategic thinking and leadership.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams throughout the design process

Participate in the development process from definition, through design, build, test, release, and maintenance.

Stay abreast of UX trends and look for creative ideas and inspiration in parallel analogous worlds.

Research and track advancements in mobile application design patterns.

Break any design problem down into viable actionable chunks and solve them with clarity and precision.

Staying in the loop and on top of the latest standards, changes, trends in the mobile design field.





