Web App Designer
We are a company over 70 people and one of the largest and fastest growing software incubators in North America. The fun of working with a company like us every single month we bring on 20 new clients on average and you wouldn’t just be working on one project you’ll be working on a large variant of them.
Job Title: Web App Designer
Responsibilities:
- Develop intuitive, usable, and engaging interactions and visual designs for mobile.
- Provide strategic thinking and leadership.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams throughout the design process
- Participate in the development process from definition, through design, build, test, release, and maintenance.
- Stay abreast of UX trends and look for creative ideas and inspiration in parallel analogous worlds.
- Research and track advancements in mobile application design patterns.
- Break any design problem down into viable actionable chunks and solve them with clarity and precision.
- Staying in the loop and on top of the latest standards, changes, trends in the mobile design field.
Job Details:
- 40 - 50 Hours Per week - 160 - 200 HOURS PER MONTH
- Available to work 11 AM - 7PM (Eastern standard time)
- Monthly Salary Range $1,200-1,500 USD
- You will be reporting directly to the CEO of the Company