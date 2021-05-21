Job Details

Gaming at Microsoft is on a mission to unite the world with amazing gaming experiences!

Xbox Research & Design (XR&D) is a leader in gaming and entertainment experiences for customers worldwide. We design for gamers and game creators of all types across Console, PC, Web, Mobile, and beyond. Together with the Gaming Ecosystem Organization (GEO) we seek to empower game creators to conceive, build, launch, and manage their games using any and all of Microsoft’s software and services from Xbox to Azure.

We are looking for a Senior Designer to bring their unique blend of user experience passion, craftsmanship, discipline, and creative design thinking to our team. You're a starter and a finisher — someone who can translate business strategy into product concepts, identify experience gaps, design end-to-end user journeys, and successfully collaborate with other disciplines across the business to bring new ideas to life. Together with our team of designers and researchers, you will help us create innovative experiences fundamental to the success of game studios around the world spanning platforms and genres.





Responsibilities

Drive product design experiences across the entire gaming life cycle, from development, to testing and deployment, to ongoing operation and monetization

Collaborate with partners to define goals, present, and deliver design artifacts on time and at high quality

Create elegant and easily understood diagrams, wireframes, prototypes, interaction guidelines, and other related artifacts in service of business and user goals

Apply iterative approach towards shared long-term goals and vision

Demonstrate design concepts and strategy through prototyping

Build consensus around design direction

Develop and articulate rationale from research, insights, analytics, and other inputs

Lead brainstorming, critiques, and work sessions

Qualifications

7+ years of designing high quality digital product experiences end-to-end (large-scale products preferred) and demonstrated application in market

Ability to cultivate and maintain positive working relationships across disciplines

Excellent written and verbal communication, presentation, and organizational skills

Excellent strategic thinking, problem solving, and consensus-building skills

Experience with design tools (Sketch, Figma, Illustrator, Photoshop, etc.)

Experience with prototyping tools (InVision, ProtoPie, Flinto, Framer, Unity, etc.)

Minimum of BA/BS degree in Communication Design, Interface Design, Human-Computer-Interaction, Product Design, Architecture, or equivalent experience





Portfolio Review Required





Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances. We also consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during the application or the recruiting process, please send a request via the Accommodation request form.

