Digital Designer

Job Details

At Nextiva, we create connected communication tools that help businesses stay in touch with their customers and teams. Over 100,000 companies rely on Nextiva for phone service and customer management tools. We’re not your parent’s phone company.

Founded in 2008, Nextiva took on the trillion-dollar telecom industry and succeeded in changing the game by making technology more accessible and affordable for everyone. Companies solve their toughest challenges using our VoIP innovations and signature Amazing Service®.

Today, Nextiva is the fastest-growing, privately-held provider of cloud communications. We do not study industry trends; we create them. Business leaders look to Nextiva to equip their teams in the office and while working from home. Nextiva is not just a tech company — we are the backbone of the economy.

By joining our global team, you are saying yes to an opportunity to be part of a tech company with massive growth potential and exciting opportunities ahead.

We are actively looking for amazing people like you to join our team!

The Graphic Designer is responsible for a variety of design tasks related to Nextiva’s efforts. As a member of the marketing creative team, the Graphic Designer collaborates with other designers, the demand gen team, video producers, front-end developers, and creative directors to design visuals that inspire action.

The ideal candidate is a creative and versatile individual with multiple years of experience designing for digital platforms. S/he is an expert in visual communication, modern design trends (namely in the tech industry) can translate feedback from stakeholders into actionable objectives for design efforts. Our ideal Graphic Designer lives and breathes functional design perfectly blended with curiosity and artistry to bring to life truly innovative designs.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Create a wide range of work; from web design to presentation decks and social media imagery

Collaborate with teams across marketing and the greater Nextiva organization

Be able to take constructive feedback in stride and deliver multiple variations of design work

Consistently demonstrate creative thinking and stay abreast of the latest design trends, tools, and techniques

Be able to fully explain creative choices made to arrive at submitted work, both verbally and in written form

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in graphic design or related field

5+ years of experience, ideally across multiple delivery platforms

A robust web-based design portfolio showcasing your work and your process behind creating it

Meticulous/attention to detail in the design and execution of consistent, compelling work

Strong organizational skills within project files and general file management

Intermediate understanding of underlying technology (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, responsive design, mobile platforms, and relevant products in their assigned area)

This position will be remote, must be able to work with a remote team

Bonus Points For:

UX experience, certifications, or advanced degree

Understanding of the various web browsers and their impacts on graphics displayed

Understanding of an A/B testing process and adjusting design based on results

Interest in emerging technologies in web, mobile, and other digital delivery platforms

Strong capabilities around flat design and illustration

Strong understanding of typography and color theory

Software Proficiency:

Adobe Creative Cloud (required)

Adobe XD or Figma (required)

Asana (preferred)

MacOS (required)

So, why Nextiva?

Nextiva is a trailblazer in the Voice over IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) industries. We’re outpacing our competitors, and it’s an exciting time to join our team. If you’re looking to join a fast-paced tech company with massive potential, Nextiva is the place for you.

Our 1,000+ team members worldwide embrace our promise of Amazing Service. We’re passionate about upholding our energetic culture of forward-thinking, caring, and simplicity. Nextiva seeks diverse individuals who share our values and vision to help take us to the next level.

Nextiva provides an impressive benefits package and has a resilient company culture. Glassdoor named us one of the Best Places to Work in 2020 nationwide. Employee’s rate Nextiva a 4.9/5 on Comparably, and we’ve earned many more accolades along the way.

Help us redefine the future of business communications. Apply today!