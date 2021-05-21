Senior Brand Designer
Born from the needs of high-growth, data-driven companies, Mosaic fuels financial planning and business performance. The platform combines big data and machine learning to provide powerful predictive reporting capabilities, leveling the playing field and giving startups tools and insights previously reserved for large enterprises.
Whether it’s better understanding your cash burn, forecasting spend scenarios or uncovering powerful business insights, Mosaic provides greater visibility into the most important dynamics of the business.
Mosaic is looking for a passionate Senior Visual Designer to join our creative marketing team, someone with a clean aesthetic, incredible layout and illustration skills, mastery of type, proficiency designing web experiences, brand systems, marketing collateral, advertising. Please submit your portfolio link when applying.
This is a hands-on creative role with tremendous opportunity to drive our rebrand, lead visual brand design for marketing across all touchpoints. You will be a part of a creative team that touches a variety of projects, including identity application, web page design, print, digital ads, landing pages, social media, online and offline collateral and much more.
You are a visual designer, can share and sell ideas, have a refined aesthetic and design sensibility and find varying styles an opportunity to extend and grow your skills. You sweat the smallest details, understand what it takes to develop and work on great creative work, excel in cross-discipline collaboration, and have experience translating strategies into great brand experiences.
Responsibilities
- Concept and develop brand marketing materials such as paid, email, social, field, webpage designs, AD campaigns and landing pages, digital collateral, slide decks
- Work with partners in Marketing, Leadership and Product
- Elevate and evolve the brand within overall brand guidelines.
- Lead the direction for visual brand, art direction and website
- Create pixel-perfect layouts for web, email and landing pages in Webflow, exhibition graphics, presentation design, information graphics, custom illustration and some animation
- Craft graphic elements, mood boards, and visual treatments
- Present design concepts and ideas to internal and external stakeholders
- Excel at illustration in a modern, vibrant style, can illustrate icons, abstract software concepts, brand assets of all kinds that comprise a brand framework
Qualifications
- 6+ years of agency or inhouse experience, designing and illustrating ideas across media
- Strong visual design portfolio showcasing visual design across media, brand frameworks, illustration
- Expert in Photoshop, Illustrator and Figma or Sketch
- Experience with multiple styles of design and illustration
- Experience in photo/video art direction, some animation
- Mastery and experimentation of design fundamentals (color, typography, composition, and layout)
- Knowledge of best practices in usability and UX
- Understand the opportunities and limitations of the modern web
- Animation/motion graphics knowledge in software such as After Effects
- Desire to work in a start-up environment, where iteration and learning is encouraged