Senior Brand Designer

Born from the needs of high-growth, data-driven companies, Mosaic fuels financial planning and business performance. The platform combines big data and machine learning to provide powerful predictive reporting capabilities, leveling the playing field and giving startups tools and insights previously reserved for large enterprises.





Whether it’s better understanding your cash burn, forecasting spend scenarios or uncovering powerful business insights, Mosaic provides greater visibility into the most important dynamics of the business.





Mosaic is looking for a passionate Senior Visual Designer to join our creative marketing team, someone with a clean aesthetic, incredible layout and illustration skills, mastery of type, proficiency designing web experiences, brand systems, marketing collateral, advertising. Please submit your portfolio link when applying.

This is a hands-on creative role with tremendous opportunity to drive our rebrand, lead visual brand design for marketing across all touchpoints. You will be a part of a creative team that touches a variety of projects, including identity application, web page design, print, digital ads, landing pages, social media, online and offline collateral and much more.

You are a visual designer, can share and sell ideas, have a refined aesthetic and design sensibility and find varying styles an opportunity to extend and grow your skills. You sweat the smallest details, understand what it takes to develop and work on great creative work, excel in cross-discipline collaboration, and have experience translating strategies into great brand experiences.

Responsibilities

Concept and develop brand marketing materials such as paid, email, social, field, webpage designs, AD campaigns and landing pages, digital collateral, slide decks

Work with partners in Marketing, Leadership and Product

Elevate and evolve the brand within overall brand guidelines.

Lead the direction for visual brand, art direction and website

Create pixel-perfect layouts for web, email and landing pages in Webflow, exhibition graphics, presentation design, information graphics, custom illustration and some animation

Craft graphic elements, mood boards, and visual treatments

Present design concepts and ideas to internal and external stakeholders

Excel at illustration in a modern, vibrant style, can illustrate icons, abstract software concepts, brand assets of all kinds that comprise a brand framework

Qualifications

6+ years of agency or inhouse experience, designing and illustrating ideas across media

Strong visual design portfolio showcasing visual design across media, brand frameworks, illustration

Expert in Photoshop, Illustrator and Figma or Sketch

Experience with multiple styles of design and illustration

Experience in photo/video art direction, some animation

Mastery and experimentation of design fundamentals (color, typography, composition, and layout)

Knowledge of best practices in usability and UX

Understand the opportunities and limitations of the modern web

Animation/motion graphics knowledge in software such as After Effects

Desire to work in a start-up environment, where iteration and learning is encouraged



