Graphic Designer
We are a Canadian full-service virtual pharmacy that is revolutionizing the pharmacy industry through the thoughtful use of technology. We are looking for a creative, out-of-the-box thinker who is looking to help us make a difference and change the way that people view and interact with a pharmacy.
As a creative designer, you will collaborate with the team to conceptualize and develop innovative creative across a range of platforms including digital, UI/UX and print.
This job is open for remote work for residents living in the Greater Toronto Area.
What You Will Be Doing:
- Collaborate with the Marketing team to conceptualize and develop cohesive designs that reflect the brand culture and goals
- Create visual aspects of marketing materials, websites and other media, including infographic
- Work closely with Product Manager and Development team on UI/UX projects for various websites and Apps
- Prioritize and manage multiple projects within design specifications
About You:
- 4 or more years of experience in Fine Art Design, Marketing or related discipline
- Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio
- Demonstrable UI/UX skill set
- Extensive experience with Adobe Suite of products
- Ability to take and use photography, create renderings, illustrations and animations, video creation and editing
- Effective time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines
- Knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, typography, print and the web
- A strong eye for visual composition
About Us:
Pillway, a full-service digital pharmacy company that offers best-in-class service for individuals that require prescription medication, with a specialized focus for those who manage multiple medications per day. Reimagining the pharmacy experience. It is the first of its kind in Canada that offers personalized, around-the-clock care through the power of Artificial Intelligence.