Creative Graphic Designer

Job Details

We are a Canadian full-service virtual pharmacy that is revolutionizing the pharmacy industry through the thoughtful use of technology. We are looking for a creative, out-of-the-box thinker who is looking to help us make a difference and change the way that people view and interact with a pharmacy.

As a creative designer, you will collaborate with the team to conceptualize and develop innovative creative across a range of platforms including digital, UI/UX and print.

This job is open for remote work for residents living in the Greater Toronto Area.

What You Will Be Doing:

Collaborate with the Marketing team to conceptualize and develop cohesive designs that reflect the brand culture and goals

Create visual aspects of marketing materials, websites and other media, including infographic

Work closely with Product Manager and Development team on UI/UX projects for various websites and Apps

Prioritize and manage multiple projects within design specifications

About You:

4 or more years of experience in Fine Art Design, Marketing or related discipline

Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio

Demonstrable UI/UX skills with a strong portfolio both for web and apps

Extensive experience with Adobe Suite of products

Ability to take and use photography, create renderings, illustrations and animations, video creation and editing

Effective time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines

Knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, typography, print and the web

A strong eye for visual composition

About Us:

Pillway, a full-service digital pharmacy company that offers best-in-class service for individuals that require prescription medication, with a specialized focus for those who manage multiple medications per day. Reimagining the pharmacy experience. It is the first of its kind in Canada that offers personalized, around-the-clock care through the power of Artificial Intelligence.