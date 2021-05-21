Senior UI Designer

Job Details

😍 We are Gigs

Gigs is a telecom as a service. We are building Stripe for SIM cards.

For consumers, Gigs makes it super simple to subscribe to and manage a phone plan with a few clicks. A phone plan you’ll love to use yourself. Easy, transparent & global connectivity for your smartphone, smartwatch or IoT device.

See immediate results of your work. Our large-scale integrations mean huge adoption within a short time. We obsess about the needs of our partners and their end customers to build a best-in-industry experience.

🔧 The position

We love great design. This is a position that doesn't have to fight for "a seat on table".

You'll be the first designer and work together with the Hermann, Justin & Sebastian. Over time you'll take over more and more parts. You'll bounce off ideas each other and with the entire team too.

You'll design across Web app, iOS, Android, website and the brand.

Over the next years we'll build up a product design team around you.

Potentially you've been a software engineer before and can develop software on a prototype level. We value deep understanding for nuances in the design-development handover. (E.g. SwiftUI, Framer, JS,..)

👟 About you

→ We know that perfect candidates don’t exist. Even if not all of this applies to you, we’d love to learn more about you. 🦄

You've built designed consumer facing products. We love to build custom UI and UX. Our idea of great design is questioning as many assumptions as possible. And also answering them.

🌱 Our offer

€55,000 - €85,000 p.a.

Generous stock options: We want everybody to be a true owner in Gigs (tax free until exercised).

Full time contract

Visa sponsorship available and your relocation will be covered

🎁 Our benefits

25 paid vacation days per year (PTO)

The best phone plan in the world, built by you.

Company health insurance policy (in case you are not from Germany and were wondering how it works over here).

🤔 Our process

The starting date is as soon as possible. However, we are willing to wait for the right candidate. And will do everything to accommodate your needs.

You'll walk through four stages:

1. Get to know each other: We use this to pitch Gigs and get you excited to join. We'll also use this chance to see whether both our expectations align.

2. Meet the team: You'll get to meet our team members (Hermann, Sebastian). We value team fit over everything else. This also gives you the chance to see whether you'd enjoy working with us.

3. Design assessment: You will share work you've done before (can be a pet project or from a previous job). We'll use that to have a conversation about which decisions you've taken and why.

4. Final conversation: The team and you are going to chat more about the position, what you value, what you took away from the interviews so far, and whatever is on your mind.

We are mindful of your time: Going through all stages can be done within one week. Once you've passed them all we will extend a formal offer.

You can also speak to one of our investors. We want to give you as many insights into us as possible. We see this as a truly two-sided decision.

👋 How to apply

Just apply here.

Now, let's hear it! 🚀🥳