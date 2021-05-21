Product Designer

Job Details

Vacuumlabs is looking for Product Designers to join our design team.

You’ll be joining a team of designers and engineers working on some of the most exciting projects in Europe and around the world. In our 6 offices you’ll hear our teams talking about complex projects from San Francisco to Tokyo.

Our designers are problem solvers who craft highly usable experiences. Together with the team they help break down business and customer problems, imagine new and beautiful solutions, and help bring great experiences to life.

Here’s what you will do

Contribute to ongoing design projects by making product improvements, as well as starting new products and features from scratch

Explore and communicate design concepts through sketches, user flows, low fidelity wireframes or prototypes

Participate in design research, user research and validation testing

Participate in product discussions and feature evaluations with the wider team and client

Work closely with engineers to bring designs to life

Continually grow and extend your design skills and knowledge

Who do we look for

You have experience in designing mobile and web applications and a portfolio to show

You have detail oriented approach to design and take pride in high quality work

You have knowledge of design patterns and current best practices in UX and UI design

You are able to maintain and evolve the brand’s tone of voice and visual language

You have a practical knowledge of design systems and style guides

You are open to feedback and interested in an iterative design process

You have strong verbal and written English skills and are able to communicate your thoughts and ideas effectively to the team as well as international stakeholders

Bonus skills such as UX writing, motion design, 3D design etc. are very welcome



