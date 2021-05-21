Job Details

Vacuumlabs is looking for a Design Director to join and lead our growing team.

As Design Director you will work across a range of projects, where you’ll be responsible for ensuring we deliver the best designed products possible—either those that we develop ourselves or in partnership with our clients. You’ll also help grow the design function across the organization, nurturing talent and working with the sales team and Chief Product Officer to help close design deals.

Here’s what you will do

Be the primary point of contact for internal and external design related needs

Be a strong advocate for design within the company

Build relationships across the company and facilitate strong cross functional teams

Clearly articulate complex design problems and opportunities in both written and verbal forms to a variety of audiences

Lead design thinking/strategy sessions and workshops

Work with the design leads, capacity planning, and leadership to ensure we are hiring the right talent

Support team members at all levels in their growth and challenges

Assist in overall team growth; education and mentoring, 1:1s, team member career growth, team planning, etc

Assess the likely implications of all design decisions on production and during the early product lifecycle

Understand design debt and potential pitfalls in iterative lean design – how and when they need to be addressed vs evolved

Conduct or assist in architecting user testing sessions to validate design propositions

Maintain an understanding of new tools, technologies and best practices and be able to educate internal teams and clients about them

Continue to be a hands on designer, producing work for pitches, clients, and owned products

Assist the business development process as needed

Who do we look for

You have 10+ years design experience, with at least 5 years of that being in a leadership position

You have mentorship and/or teaching experience of less experienced designers

You are comfortable working with and facilitating cross functional teams of design, engineering, and product

You have excellent written and verbal communication skills, and the ability to clearly articulate and explain complex design problems

You have an excellent understanding of product design and an understanding of development principles and workflows

You have shipped multiple products to market and can point to examples



