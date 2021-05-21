UX Product Designer

Job Details

Looking for an exciting new opportunity? Our design team is growing and we are looking for highly reliable and driven individuals who exhibit a passion for the work they create to join our team. We need badass designers without the ego that have the ability to interact with clients, understand their business needs and deliver killer products. At Few, we encourage a culture of openness, learning and teamwork. If you think you’ve got what it takes, we’d love to have you be a part of what we consider to be a dream job.

Required Skills and Experiences

You have at least 3+ years experience with Figma + Adobe Suite and are extremely comfortable working with both.

You have proven experience in delivering high quality, scalable, and inclusive design solutions.

You are user-focused and have a deep understanding and appreciation for the process of identifying users’ needs and solving their problems with functional and elegant design.

You have experience architecting and maintaining complex design systems inside of Figma.

You are comfortable and skilled at working with developers and understanding implementation needs and considerations.

You are up-to-date on accessibility and inclusive design principles and best-practices. You are skilled at advocating for these practices at every step of the process.

You value data and research-backed design. You can identify formal and informal opportunities to conduct research in order to deliver stronger outcomes.

You are articulate, clear, and thoughtful when presenting new ideas, designs, and processes. You are also able to take in new information and change your mind when necessary.

You are a critical thinker who is able to weigh a variety of constraints, needs, and goals when designing solutions.

You are not protective of your work, and you are excited to get feedback early and often. You love pair-designing and working together toward the best solution.

You’re able to manage and track time responsibly.

You can set and follow design requirements based on briefs from internal teams and external partners.

You have a willingness to learn new technologies as the industry changes.

You are motivated by feedback and the opportunity to improve in your work and team skills.

You have an awesome portfolio showcasing your previous designs that reflects your strengths in both UX and visual design.

Pluses

Deep knowledge of Figma

Strong research background

Experience with Storybook

Agile background

Graphic design background

Animation

HTML + CSS

Javascript

JS Frameworks (React / Vue / Next)

Other

United States based candidates only, but we're cool with a qualified US-based candidate working remotely.