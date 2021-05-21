Job Details

We are looking for an experienced Senior Product Designer to work on a consumer-facing app for one of the UK's most trusted and most used financial brands. You will be responsible for translating the product vision into the UI and interactions that bring new value to an established and discerning customer base. This is a rare opportunity to work on a project for a household name with an enormous reach.

This role will sit as part of the product design team, and report directly to the UX and Design Manager.





What you’ll be doing

You will be working as part of an Agile team striving for an MVP release by the end of the year. There will be a significant design task upfront and the opportunity to demonstrate leadership to the rest of the team. You’ll need to be comfortable getting up to productive speed quickly on a complex project. At this level, you will need the work rate and quality that comes with many years of experience on projects of similar gravitas.





Person specification

As a member of our growing team, you’ll bring a mix of strong product design experience, design-thinking, design-system knowledge, expertise, and innovation. You’ll balance a rigorous user-centric perspective with business needs. You'll be able to make bold, evidence-based decisions and move the product forward in a fast-paced development environment.

You’ll value collaboration and consistency across teams, working closely with other designers, product managers and engineers (local & distributed) to build great experiences. Engagement with the senior leadership team will not phase you, and you will be comfortable with fast-paced work and delivering to deadline.





Requirements

If this sounds like a fit for you, you will most likely have:





Expertise in consumer facing product design, user interface design, interaction, visual and motion design, storytelling, and prototyping

Experience of designing native apps

Lots of experience designing elegant, polished and delightful consumer-facing UIs

Experience working with and contributing to design systems and componentisation

The ability to tackle complex problems, whilst identifying and mitigating risks

Proven expertise in the user-centred design process

A bias towards documentation

Great communication, collaboration and presentation skills, including the ability to explain your ideas clearly and persuasively to non-designers, especially senior executives

Ability to multitask and prioritise – knowing when to be biased for action, and when to be considered and slow things down

Comfort in a fast-paced, highly dynamic environment with multiple stakeholders





Even better if you can offer skills/experience in:

Figma

Motion graphics

Mentoring others

Agency experience

An understanding of design patterns for behavioural change

A good understanding of design as it relates to business





About us

xDesign is an award-winning digital transformation and software agency in Edinburgh. We are a dynamic and energetic team, who pride ourselves on working closely and collaboratively with clients. We craft intuitive user experiences and valuable products across a wide range of industries, technologies, and clients – including Heineken, Visit Scotland, Tesco Bank, and many more.

Our reputation as a partner determined to deliver high-quality, robust and thoughtful digital products has enabled us to scale to over 80 people in the last couple of years.





Our Values

Zero ego: You won’t find big egos here. We are equals, no matter what our job title is.

Grounded: We stick together no matter what, we are positive under pressure and laughter is essential!

One team: We see people, not resources. Different experiences and backgrounds make us stronger and help us towards better results.

Curiosity: We are curious and continuously strive for better solutions. We speak up and share our ideas, with no judgement.

Trust: We are open, honest and value learning from one another’s feedback.





How to apply

To apply, send us your portfolio of case studies. This should demonstrate your strengths as a designer and how you have been involved in the projects presented. Please send this along with an up-to-date CV and a cover letter explaining why you want to join xDesign and why you think you’d be a good fit for this role.

Please note: though this job will initially be remote and will be flexible going forward, we want you to be a full part of the xDesign family. That will mean the need to travel into the Edinburgh office as needed, so it isn't suitable for 100% remote working.





Think this is for you? Get in touch for a confidential chat about how you can become part of the team.