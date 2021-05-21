Job Details

Description

As a Product Designer at Blackbullion, your primary role will be to create delightful experiences for our users. You’ll work as part of our Product Team to solve problems and design solutions for both our B2B audience and our student users, across our funding management system, online learning platform and other areas of the product as we expand our offering.

You’ll be joining an early stage startup team, working closely with, and reporting to, the Lead Product Designer. As you’ll be working in a small team, your role will have a large impact on the company and our users, and you’ll have plenty of opportunities to learn and expand your skills.

You’ll be involved in all stages of product development (discovery → delivery → iteration), from understanding the challenges of our users, feeding insight into deciding what features and experiences we need to build, prototyping and user testing, and creating high-fidelity designs for development.

This role would be best suited for a mid-level Product Designer, with at least 2 years experience.





Responsibilities

Conduct user research with users (primarily our clients and university students) to understand user needs and identify opportunities.

Create and test prototypes and end-to-end flows.

Craft high-fidelity designs for development.

Ensure the quality of design delivery within the Product team.

Work closely with developers to implement solutions.

Contribute to our living design system to ensure product consistency and scalability.

Advocate for and amplify the voice of our users amongst our team.

Demonstrated experience with end-to-end product design (UX & UI).

Ability to tease out complex problems into simple solutions.

Understand how to apply basic techniques for the analysis of research data and synthesis of findings.

A predisposition for quality, user-friendly design, and a clean sense of visual design.

The ability to understand technical implications of your design decisions.

An understanding of how to design for a mobile responsive product.

Knowledge of best practices around designing inclusive/accessible experiences.

The ability to articulate and present design decisions to your team and stakeholders.

Requirements

Bonus points

These are ideal but not absolute requirements, as a company focused on learning you’ll be given the training and support needed to develop into the role.

Experience designing for a B2B user base.

Familiarity with iOS and Android best practices for mobile applications.

A good understanding of information architecture principles





How to apply

Are you excited by our mission and keen to make a positive impact? We would love to hear from you. Please introduce yourself with:

Your resume or linkedin

Examples of your work as PDFs or online case studies





About us

Blackbullion is the award-winning financial education company on a mission to empower students to a better financial future. Recently named one of Europe’s most promising ed-tech companies, our digital learning platform is raising financial education standards across the higher education sector in multiple countries.

We’re on the lookout for individuals to join our team who are as excited as we are to help build a platform that financially empowers future generations. We hire problem solvers who want to make a dent in the world and we give them the autonomy, trust and resources they need to succeed and be awesome.

Benefits

Compensation 💰

We offer competitive salaries and regularly benchmark the role against other companies. We review salaries annually to ensure we continue to pay fairly.

Options 📈

Every team member is granted options: we want everyone to “have skin in our game” and be part of our success.

Learning & Development 📚

We have a training budget set aside for every member of staff and we will do our best to contribute to anything you want to learn – whether through courses, books or more formal learning.

Flexible Working ⏳

You’ll have the freedom and flexibility to manage your time and routine in a way that suits you, and your team, allowing you to deliver your best work.

Time Off 🏖️

32 days of holiday (incl. bank holidays) plus your birthday off too – we strongly believe in recharging and re-energising regularly.

Equipment 💻

We want to make sure everyone is set up to work effectively and comfortably - so you’ll get to choose your own kit, including any additional equipment you might need to work from home.

Cycle to Work Scheme 🚴‍♀️

Save up to 40% on a new bike and/or equipment.