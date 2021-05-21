Job Details

We are Kolibri Games - a mobile games developer from Berlin. Our games have over 100 million downloads and we are on a mission to become the most player-centric games studio out there.

We believe in players, creating value, learning, but, most of all, we believe in people. We strive to offer you a fair recruitment process and a great candidate experience, as well as a friendly environment to work in, with plenty of opportunities to learn and grow. Help us bring joy to people, we promise you will have fun by doing so :)

Marketing Artist (f/m/d)

If you are creative and thrive to shape the future of the mobile game advertising industry this job is for you. As a Marketing Artist you will be responsible for creating marketing assets across our various channels.

Reporting into our VP of Marketing, you will work crossfunctionally across our User Acquisition and Brand departments to drive quality marketing assets across multiple marketing channels. With your knowledge of cognition, viewer behaviour and marketing skills, you’ll take ownership of driving our marketing efforts forward.

Responsibilities

Create performing marketing assets on multiple marketing channels (Facebook, Google Adwords, Tiktok, appstores, ad networks....)

Benchmark ads and marketing collateral from competitors

Bring new ideas and canvas

Analyse the creative performances

Establish best practices

Share market insights with the team

Required skills

Excellent skills in Adobe After Effects

Advanced skills on Premiere Pro / Photoshop and other motion design softwares (eg After Effects / Animate)

Knowledge in 3D softwares (Blender preferred, or 3Ds MAX / Maya/ etc)

You are creative and fast-learner

You have strong marketing skills

You have good team spirit and are proactive

You are able to adapt easily to change and are comfortable with ambiguity

You are creative and you have a hacker mindset

Desirable skills

Good knowledge of mobile games

Notion in cognitive psychology

Kolibri Games is an equal opportunity employer. We come from 25 different countries and many different backgrounds. We celebrate diversity and we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees, regardless of their age, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, physical appearance or disability.

We are an international studio, so don’t forget to send in your application in English. Although it is not mandatory, we always appreciate a cover letter stating your motivation to join us.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Your Benefits – We’re game to support you

- Competitive Salary - We believe that top performers should receive top payment

- Training Budget - We believe in learning. A generous personal learning budget to spend on learning and development, including books, workshops and attending conferences. We also offer in-house training such as coding and German classes

- Flexible working hours and Home office – We believe in a good work-life balance

- Equipment - State-of-the-art technical equipment, including laptops and phones, which may also be used in your free time

- Health and Fitness - We pay a contribution towards a monthly gym membership or a fitness activity

- Relocation - Relocation support to help you move to Berlin

- Pension - Opportunity to save for your pension tax-free

Bonus Level – We love to have a good time, too