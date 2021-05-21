UX/UI Designer

Job Details

About the position

rubarb is a fast-growing start-up in the booming financial industry based in Hamburg. With a team of exceptional people, we want to empower everyday people to live a worry-free financial life. Even today, access to financial products is still complex and hence unevenly distributed, when in fact, it requires simple solutions to make them accessible to all. In November 2020 we went live with the rubarb app, offering a fully automated savings and investment platform for everyday people. Customers can make use of round-ups, savings plans and one-time payments in order to save money - free of barriers to entry and sustainable.

If you are passionate about digital design and you want to work in an open and friendly multi-national team with lots of opportunities to learn and grow, then this could be your next challenge. Working alongside our VP User Experience, you will have a chance to co-create a business early on and have a significant impact on the future success of rubarb.

Your responsibilities

You will design static and animated assets to be used throughout our social campaigns, website and mobile app

Together with the design team, you will define the visual language of rubarb as well as create and maintain brand style guides

You will be part of developing creative processes that will speed up the delivery of assets without compromising on quality

You will design a consistent suite of email templates to be used for marketing as well as app generated notifications

You will continuously improve our internal processes for delivering new creatives

Finally, you will watch out for the latest creative trends across various industries and share your ideas with the team

Your profile

You have first experience as a digital designer or similar, ideally in a fast-paced startup environment

You have strong knowledge of using Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator to create creative assets for social media campaigns and web graphics

You are skilled at working with Adobe After Effects to produce social creative, in-app animations and basic character animations

You are comfortable designing email templates for use in ESPs such as MailChimp

You have a good understanding of technical specifications for different marketing channels and web (file formats, compression)

You have a basic understanding of Lottie and bodymovin plugins for AfterEffects for in-app animations

Your English communication skills are very good - German skills are a plus, but not necessary

Benefits

You will have a positive impact on people’s lives by building a product that takes away their financial worries

You will be part of an experienced, international and open-minded team with an ego-free culture

We offer 30 vacation days and full flexibility to work in our office in the center of Hamburg or at home

We regularly organize team events, offer free drinks (water, sodas, coffee, beer) and - of course - the obligatory foosball table

And if things get really wild, one of the founders even bakes a rhubarb crumble cake...

Sounds good to you? Come join us! We are looking forward to hearing from you.



