Job Details

About the position

rubarb is a fast-growing start-up in the booming finance industry. With an amazing team of experienced professionals, we aim to revolutionise the way people save and invest their money.

Are you passionate about designing excellent user experiences for customers? Are you a data-driven individual with a drive to understand the psychology behind people’s interactions and choices? Then this is the right role for you. We are looking to add a UI/UX Designer to work alongside the VP of User Experience, product team and marketing to produce world-class designs for our customers. This is a great opportunity for someone to come onboard and help shape the future of the user experience team at rubarb.

Your tasks

Create the rubarb design system from scratch and be responsible for maintaining it and teaching stakeholders (mainly developers) how to use it.

Make the rubarb app come to life with beautiful animations and transitions using principle, After Effects and Lottie.

Work with the product team to research, design and test new features.

Collaborate with app developers on a daily basis and guide them through the right design implementation.

Regularly research and suggest new ways of improving our customer touch points.

Keeping up to date with the latest design patterns, practices and trends and sharing this amongst fellow designers.

Your profile

You have experience designing native Android and iOS applications, either in-house or in an agency setting.

You have demonstrable experience creating beautiful in-app animations and transitions that enhance the user experience and overall quality of the app.

You have experience creating design systems.

You have some experience using HTML, CSS/SCSS, and JS.

You have experience creating user journeys and wireframes.

You have an exceptional eye for detail and take personal pride in creating high quality and user-friendly designs.

You have an innate ability to identify UI/UX related problems and provide solutions.

You are a driven person and a self-starter who is not afraid to proactively come up with experimental ideas.

Benefits

Be part of our fast-growing company and accept responsibility: You have the chance to really make a difference

You will work directly with our experienced Head of User Experience and CMO

You will be part of an experienced open-minded team with an ego-free culture

Full flexibility to work in our office or remotely

A bright and spacious office in the heart of Hamburg

Team events, drinks, beer, coffee, and a start-up obligatory kicker table

Sounds good to you? Come join us! We are looking forward to hearing from you.