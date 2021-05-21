Job Details

rubarb is a fast-growing start-up in the booming finance industry. With an amazing team of experienced professionals, we aim to revolutionise the way people save and invest their money. If you are passionate about digital design and you want to work in an open and friendly multi-national team with lots of opportunities to learn and grow, then this could be your next challenge. Working alongside the Head of User Experience, you will have a chance to co-create a business early on and have a significant impact on the future success of rubarb.

Your role

Design static and animated assets to be used throughout our social campaigns, website and mobile app

Help to define the visual language of rubarb as well as create and maintain brand style guides

Help to develop creative processes that will speed up delivery of assets without compromising on quality

Be proactive and keep up to date with the latest creative trends across various industries

Design a consistent suite of email templates to be used for marketing as well as app generated notifications

Your Experience

You have experience as a digital designer or similar, ideally in a fast-paced startup environment

Experience working with Adobe After Effects to produce social creative, in-app animations and basic character animations

A basic understanding of Lottie and bodymovin plugins for AfterEffects for in-app animations

Extensive experience using Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator to create creative assets for social media campaigns and web graphics

Have a good understanding of technical specifications for different marketing channels and web (file formats, compression)

Experience designing email templates for use in ESPs such as MailChimp

A basic understanding of HTML5, JavaScript and css is beneficial but not necessary

Some experience working with native apps is beneficial (iOS and Android)

Benefits

Be part of our fast-growing company and accept responsibility: You have the chance to really make a difference

You will work directly with our experienced Head of User Experience and CMO

You will be part of an experienced open-minded team with an ego-free culture

Full flexibility to work in our office or remotely

A bright and spacious office in the heart of Hamburg

Team events, drinks, beer, coffee, and a start-up obligatory kicker table





Sounds good to you? Come join us! We are looking forward to hearing from you.