Motion graphics designer
Work experience requirement: 1 - 3 years
Does the thought of creating a beautiful animation make your heart beat faster? Do you know all the ins and outs about rigging, animating, modeling and texturing? And, most importantly, can you translate a script into an animation that supports and tells the story? From short GIF animations for our website to large explainer animations – you know how to do it all. Whether it’s on your own or collaborating with others for bigger animations, you always aim for the best possible result.
This is what you tell people at parties
“I work at one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Europe. With GoodHabitz and our 1,000+ customers, I’m on a mission to get everyone in Europe excited about learning. We already offer the very best learning solution for employees, teams and managers that want to make a real difference in their organisations and establish an actual learning culture. I’m part of the marketing team that fulfils a central role within GoodHabitz. We’re continually working to surprise our clients, prospects, students and colleagues with results that help GoodHabitz to keep growing.”
“As an Animator, I’m responsible for all animations within the marketing team. Explainers, HowTo’s, Social animations and subtle visual animations for the website; I do it all. I tell the stories we need to tell or explain the things we need to explain in the animations that I create for our clients, prospects, and learner. I do this as part of the marketing team, I’m creative and spend a lot of time learning on the job.”
This will be your team
“The focus of the marketing team is on growth and making GoodHabitz a lovemark for clients, prospects and GoodHabitz employees. Apart from canvassing new clients, we create thrilling content and campaigns to surprise clients and non-clients alike. We’re in the business of creating fans and ambassadors of our brand who will stick with us, and maybe even upgrade to other GoodHabitz services at a later stage.”
You are perfect for this job, because…
- You are able to translate briefs and copy into flawless pieces of work
- You know how to tell a powerful story through animation
- You know Adobe Illustrator and Adobe After effects like the back of your hand
- You know your way around 2D animation, motion graphics and animated typography, with small pockets of video editing
- You have a great feeling for composition and animations look and feel realistic
- You know how to create and prepare your illustrations for your animation
- You know how to edit / animate
- You like to learn about new trends regarding animation and share your knowledge with the rest of the team
- You know how to create a storyboard that explains the concept to others
- You enjoy working in an extremely dynamic environment where thinking on your feet is a must
- You know how to strengthen animations with sound design
- You have a good command of English
- A big plus when you know how to design and animate in 3D
This is what you’ll be doing
- Creating concepts/scripts/storyboard based on a brief
- Translate storyboard into an animation
- Creating illustrations together with our designers for the animation
- Creating ‘explainer’ and ‘how to’ animations for our product(s)
- Improving the current animations
- Localizing the animations
- Create small animations that will replace our static images on the website
- Create animated content for social media
- Support and strengthen our video productions with animations
- Creating stories through animation to help us to spread the GoodHabitz story
- Working together with the team to achieve common goals
Our offer
- A competitive salary
- An inspiring, international and enterprising work environment
- Perspective that matches a fast-growing marketing department in a fast-growing company
- Work that doesn’t feel like work
- A company-issued MacBook
- 25 days of annual leave
- Unlimited use of our online training courses
- Room to grow at an amazing location in the heart of Eindhoven
Apply today!
If you’ve been reading all of the above with an ever-growing smile on your face, then we’re ready to meet you! Please click on the "Apply" button and upload your cover letter, portfolio or showreel and CV