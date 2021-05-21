Motion graphics designer

Job Details

Work experience requirement: 1 - 3 years

Does the thought of creating a beautiful animation make your heart beat faster? Do you know all the ins and outs about rigging, animating, modeling and texturing? And, most importantly, can you translate a script into an animation that supports and tells the story? From short GIF animations for our website to large explainer animations – you know how to do it all. Whether it’s on your own or collaborating with others for bigger animations, you always aim for the best possible result.





This is what you tell people at parties

“I work at one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Europe. With GoodHabitz and our 1,000+ customers, I’m on a mission to get everyone in Europe excited about learning. We already offer the very best learning solution for employees, teams and managers that want to make a real difference in their organisations and establish an actual learning culture. I’m part of the marketing team that fulfils a central role within GoodHabitz. We’re continually working to surprise our clients, prospects, students and colleagues with results that help GoodHabitz to keep growing.”

“As an Animator, I’m responsible for all animations within the marketing team. Explainers, HowTo’s, Social animations and subtle visual animations for the website; I do it all. I tell the stories we need to tell or explain the things we need to explain in the animations that I create for our clients, prospects, and learner. I do this as part of the marketing team, I’m creative and spend a lot of time learning on the job.”





This will be your team

“The focus of the marketing team is on growth and making GoodHabitz a lovemark for clients, prospects and GoodHabitz employees. Apart from canvassing new clients, we create thrilling content and campaigns to surprise clients and non-clients alike. We’re in the business of creating fans and ambassadors of our brand who will stick with us, and maybe even upgrade to other GoodHabitz services at a later stage.”





You are perfect for this job, because…

You are able to translate briefs and copy into flawless pieces of work

You know how to tell a powerful story through animation

You know Adobe Illustrator and Adobe After effects like the back of your hand

You know your way around 2D animation, motion graphics and animated typography, with small pockets of video editing

You have a great feeling for composition and animations look and feel realistic

You know how to create and prepare your illustrations for your animation

You know how to edit / animate

You like to learn about new trends regarding animation and share your knowledge with the rest of the team

You know how to create a storyboard that explains the concept to others

You enjoy working in an extremely dynamic environment where thinking on your feet is a must

You know how to strengthen animations with sound design

You have a good command of English

A big plus when you know how to design and animate in 3D





This is what you’ll be doing

Creating concepts/scripts/storyboard based on a brief

Translate storyboard into an animation

Creating illustrations together with our designers for the animation

Creating ‘explainer’ and ‘how to’ animations for our product(s)

Improving the current animations

Localizing the animations

Create small animations that will replace our static images on the website

Create animated content for social media

Support and strengthen our video productions with animations

Creating stories through animation to help us to spread the GoodHabitz story

Working together with the team to achieve common goals





Our offer

A competitive salary

An inspiring, international and enterprising work environment

Perspective that matches a fast-growing marketing department in a fast-growing company

Work that doesn’t feel like work

A company-issued MacBook

25 days of annual leave

Unlimited use of our online training courses

Room to grow at an amazing location in the heart of Eindhoven





Apply today!

If you’ve been reading all of the above with an ever-growing smile on your face, then we’re ready to meet you! Please click on the "Apply" button and upload your cover letter, portfolio or showreel and CV