UX/UI Designer

Job Details

About Us

Blank & Co. is a user-focused agency that prides itself in creating visually compelling and growth-focused digital products and web applications for a variety of industries. We're heavily invested in research and improving design systems and processes.





Who you are

You're a fundamentally sound designer who understands, typography, color and composition and their role in creating digital experiences. You are user-focused and are able to work through complex requirements, prioritize and deliver innovative and scalable solutions to client problems. Experience with user-centered / human-centered design workshops, planning, and execution is a big plus.





Responsibilities

Visual design & Branding ( Visual direction, Style guides, branding)

Responsive Web Design

eCommerce web design

Product design for web and mobile applications using an Atomic design methodology.

Marketing design

Client interaction and requirements gathering

An understanding of basic UX research, journeys and how they inform design.





Required Skills

An excellent portfolio of creative work.

Have 3-5 years of UI experience.

Strong knowledge of Typography

Must know: Figma, Sketch, Invision, Photoshop





Please submit your online portfolio link to hello@blankandco.com with a copy of your resume.