Job Details

About Us

Boomtown is the Customer Experience Management company. We help enterprises and their partner ecosystems deliver exceptional customer experiences with complete visibility and precise control.

The Boomtown Platform (“CXMEngine”) includes pre-built CRM connectors, experience orchestration and automation tools, as well as knowledge delivery and integrated communication solutions in one seamless platform. The world’s largest businesses trust our technology because it has been tested and proven in the most complex and secure business environments. Customer experience professionals choose us because we deliver simplicity at massive scale, streamlining CXM efforts at every customer touchpoint.

Founded in 2014, Boomtown is made up of dedicated CXM experts and technologists. We are headquartered in Tiburon, California, and backed by NYCA Partners, Telstra Ventures, Capital One Ventures, and Commerce Ventures.

About the Role

We’re looking for a talented product designer to be the first full-time designer on our team. You should have a firm grasp of fundamental UX design disciplines and a love for product aesthetics.

This role will own and operate our design process at Boomtown. You will work closely with our largest enterprise customers and prospects to understand their pains and desires and use that information to collaborate with cross functional teams to take products from ideas to live in production.

Our HQ office is based in Tiburon, CA (a short drive or ferry ride from San Francisco) and our development team is fully remote. We are looking for someone in the San Francisco Bay Area that can work from the office or be close enough for periodic in-person sessions.

A Bit About You

You are a strategic problem solver, and you thrive in identifying and refining problems. You’re comfortable questioning assumptions and thinking strategically about our product and business. You can think at a high level about product strategy and then zoom into the weeds and focus on pixel perfect execution in the same day.

You enjoy being a fast-moving generalist and are excited about the possibility of bringing simple and elegant solutions to the complex world of enterprise B2B software. You have nuanced views on how to deliver exceptional product experiences and you have shipped products across multiple platforms, so you know what works and what doesn’t.

You enjoy working across all stages of product development, from early wireframes to final visual designs and you obsess over the details along the journey.

You’re a player-coach and you’re interested in doing the work yourself in the early days and then recruiting, mentoring, and team building as we scale our design organization.

Responsibility

Own the end-to-end design and UX of Boomtown’s applications, from wireframes to final visual design

Work closely with our customers to gather feedback, understand their problems, and share the findings with the product and development teams

Build and maintain a design system for our web applications

Design prototypes to test multiple ideas quickly and validate product directions

Collaborate with the product and development teams to design, execute, and launch new products and features

Skills & Experience

Several years of experience as a Product Designer or similar role designing B2B SaaS web apps (mobile design experience is a plus)

Demonstrated mastery of UI/UX principles, best practices, and common design tools

Strong communication skills verbally and in writing and comfortable presenting to internal and external stakeholders

Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to take constructive feedback to improve quality

Expertise with Figma is a plus

Provide a portfolio that demonstrates strong visual design and outlines your design process from beginning to end

If you’re excited about redefining how B2B companies deliver exceptional customer and product experiences, come join us and help shape the future of our company. Boomtown is a close group that values hard work, dedication, learning, and creativity. We offer equity participation in an early-stage, high growth technology company, competitive health/dental/vision benefits, unlimited PTO, and cash & stock bonuses for excellent performance.