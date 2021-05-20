Landing Page Designer - Unbounce

Job Details

Hi thank you for your interest in our project, I'm looking for a landing page designer who is familiar with using Unbounce to create landing pages for SaaS/Tech companies.

I run an advertising agency named Rafiki Digi and we work with SaaS companies on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google ads so we frequently need professional custom landing pages designed.

We currently use Unbounce for building client landing pages so we're also looking for someone who is familiar with this platform.

We're looking for someone on a per-project basis so whenever we have work we can get in touch with you.





Type of designer we want:

Experience building custom landing pages for SaaS/Tech companies.

Understand how to build landing pages optimized for conversions.

Familiar with the Unbounce platform.

Comfortable speaking with clients and getting on calls.

Very creative and is always willing to go above client expectations to make them happy.





Here are some examples of landing pages from other SaaS companies I really like | Click Me.